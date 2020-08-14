West Brom confirm player’s temporary Hawthorns departure

West Brom have announced that young goalkeeper Josh Griffiths has left the club to join Cheltenham Town on loan for the 2020/21 season.

It is the first loan spell of Griffiths’ career to date, and he’ll be hoping he can make a positive impact with the League Two club.

Cheltenham Town were beaten by eventual winners Northampton Town in their play-off semi-final, and will be eager to build on some hugely impressive performances next term.

West Brom’s Academy Manager Richard Stevens issued his thoughts on Griffiths’ temporary departure from the club, and labelled it as the perfect move.

“We wanted to get Josh some experience of league football. The move to Cheltenham is a perfect one for us in terms of the football they play and the club they are.

“He’s going to get the chance to play. He’s going there with the intention of being involved in the squad.”

Slaven Bilic’s first-team will be preparing for life back int the Premier League, after they won promotion from the Championship last term.

West Brom clinched promotion on the final day of the season, as they drew with QPR to beat Brentford to the automatic promotion spot.

It’s set to be an interesting summer transfer window ahead for the Baggies, as they look to clear out the ‘dead wood’ ahead of their timely return to the top-flight.

The Verdict:

This is a good move for both parties involved.

Griffiths won’t have been getting any game time with the West Brom first-team next season, so it makes sense for the club to look at find him regular minutes elsewhere.

Cheltenham Town will be challenging for promotion once again in League Two next season, so Griffiths will be hoping that he can make a positive impact with the club.

If he can impress out on loan, then we could well see him challenging for a spot in the first-team squad in the future.