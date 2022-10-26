West Brom confirm off-field additions following Carlos Corberan’s appointment

West Brom have confirmed that Jorge Alarcón and Jaime Monroy have joined the club as part of Carlos Corberan’s backroom team.

The Spaniard was finally announced as Steve Bruce’s successor late last night and he was leading the team at training this morning ahead of the weekend game against Sheffield United.

Following his arrival, it was revealed that James Morrison and Gary Walsh would be staying on as coaches to help the new boss, who would also be bringing in his own men.

And, they have now joined, as the club shared the news that Alarcón and Monroy are making up the rest of the backroom team.

They are both known and trusted by Corberan as they have worked with him during his football career. Alarcón was with the new Albion chief at Huddersfield and Olympiacos, whilst Monroy was alongside Corberan when he was in charge of the Leeds U23s and most recently with the Greek giants in a spell that lasted just 11 games.

The new management team inherit a Baggies squad that are currently 23rd in the Championship.

The verdict

This was a great appointment by Albion and it makes total sense that the board have allowed Corberan to bring in members of staff that he knows and trusts.

They will help get the ideas of the new boss across to the players, whilst the fact Walsh and particularly Morrison remain as coaches offers a good balance as they can offer advice to the manager on what’s gone on.

Now, it’s all about getting Albion up the table and it’s good that Corberan has had a few days working with the group before the visit of the Blades.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.