West Brom confirm major injury setback for 25-y/o

West Brom have confirmed that Kean Bryan is going to miss the rest of the season after he suffered a serious knee injury.

The 25-year-old joined earlier this year on a free transfer after an injury to Dara O’Shea left Albion short on options at the back. However, he struggled for game time initially, with his first start coming against Hull City last week.

Unfortunately for Bryan, he lasted just 39 minutes before he was replaced, with the Baggies waiting to discover the extent of the injury.

And, their worst fears were confirmed today, as the club announced an ACL problem for the ex-Sheffield United man, who is now going to require surgery, which means he will be out for the rest of the campaign.

That will be a blow for Valerien Ismael, who brought on Adam Reach for Bryan against Hull City, meaning Conor Townsend had to revert to the left centre-back position, which isn’t natural for him.

Matt Clarke has also suffered with injuries this season, which included going off against Middlesbrough last time out.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to have real sympathy for Bryan as it’s the injury that all players fear and it will be a long road back to full fitness for him.

It’s particularly bad considering it came during his first start for the club, but these things happen in football and he will be focused on doing the right things over the next six to nine months.

From Ismael’s perspective, it’s not what he needed considering the other defensive issues the team have, and he will be hoping that others can stay fit until the January window comes around.

