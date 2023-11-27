Highlights West Brom has secured additional funding from MSD Holdings to support the club's general business operations.

The loan suggests that a sale of the club by January is unlikely, as the club wouldn't need to borrow money if a sale was imminent.

Manager Carlos Corberan has done a brilliant job with the squad despite the financial challenges, and the team is aiming for promotion to the Premier League.

West Brom have revealed that they have taken out another loan from MSD Holdings to help the ‘general business operations’ of the football club.

West Brom secure another loan

The financial issues the Baggies face are well known, with owner Guochuan Lai keen to sell the club, and there are parties thought to be keen on a deal.

The Chinese businessman has angered fans with the way he has run the club in recent years, notably when he failed to repay a loan he took out for another business despite claiming he would.

Given their struggles, it was reported in December last year that Albion had taken out a £20m loan from MSD Holdings in order to help run the club.

And, in a fresh update, the Championship side announced on their official site that they had borrowed more money, although the amount was not disclosed.

“West Bromwich Albion Group Limited has secured additional funding from MSD UK Holdings Limited. Group borrowed £20m from the American lender in December 2022 and has increased the loan to support the ongoing funding of the football club’s general business operations.

“The supplementary borrowing will provide the club with increased working capital as Chairman Guochuan Lai continues to engage with parties interested in purchasing a majority shareholding in West Bromwich Albion.”

What does this mean for West Brom?

Naturally, this has got supporters talking, and it’s hard to know exactly what this means for the club.

On one hand, it suggests a sale by January, which was previously the target, is highly unlikely, as the club surely wouldn’t need to borrow money if they were going to be sold in a month or so.

West Brom - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Dara O'Shea Burnley Permanent (fee involved) Jake Livermore Watford Permanent David Button Reading FC Permanent Tom Rogic Without Club Permanent Karlan Grant Cardiff City Loan Taylor Gardner-Hickman Bristol City Loan Zac Ashworth Bolton Wanderers Loan Ethan Ingram Salford City Loan Kean Bryan Without Club Permanent

Yet, there were fears that they could be forced to sell key men in the New Year if a sale wasn’t finalised, and this may be a way of preventing that from happening.

With Carlos Corberan’s men fifth in the Championship, they are firmly in the mix for promotion this season, and the comfortable win over Ipswich on Saturday was proof they can mix it with the best in the league.

Ultimately, time will tell, but it was encouraging that the club statement reiterated that Lai is in talks with interested parties, and there will be confidence that a sale can be agreed in 2024.

What next for West Brom?

You can’t underestimate the brilliant work Corberan has done with Albion in such challenging circumstances.

He hasn’t used the financial situation as an excuse, as he continues to get the best out of the squad, as they look for a return to the Premier League.

Obviously, in an ideal world, he would want the takeover done by January, which would allow him to strengthen the squad, but even if that doesn’t happen, he will just want to keep the current group together, as there is a lot of quality, and they’re all on board with what he wants.

Albion are back in action tomorrow night when they make the trip to Wales to take on fellow play-off hopefuls Cardiff City.