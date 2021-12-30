West Brom confirm fresh agreement with current player

West Brom have confirmed that Taylor Gardner-Hickman has signed a new long-term contract at the Hawthorns.

Gardner-Hickman has emerged into the first-team picture under Valerien Ismael this season in the Championship, and turns 20 today.

The club have confirmed that the youngster has penned a new contract with the Baggies, committing him until the summer of 2026.

Ismael has brought Gardner-Hickman through as a wing-back, although he’s shown plenty of versatility to help West Brom in recent weeks – he’s played on both sides, as well as in a midfield role.

In total, Gardner-Hickman has made five appearances in the Championship this season, including a 14-minute cameo in the recent defeat to Derby County.

Commenting to the club’s official media streams, Ismael said: “This is great news.

“Taylor is the beginning of the project from when I came in; to link the academy to the first team. We wanted to create a pathway and Taylor is the first player me and my staff have been able to bring through.

“We hope and we want more players to follow this pathway – but this is a great statement from Taylor with this commitment to the club. Now, I am looking forward to working with him. It’s great news for everyone at the club.“

Quiz: Can you name which club West Brom sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Jonathan Bond? Colorado Rapids LA Galaxy Minnesota United Seattle Sounders

West Brom currently sit fourth in the Championship table following defeat to Derby on Monday afternoon.

They are four points adrift of the automatic promotion places, with Fulham holding a game in-hand over the Baggies at this stage.

The Verdict

This is good news for West Brom – as Ismael states!

Gardner-Hickman has had a really solid introduction to life in the West Brom first-team, in difficult circumstances, too.

Ismael will want to build for the future with players of his ilk, so signing him up long-term was important.

It’s a nod to the future, but also the present, with Gardner-Hickman very much a part of the first-team fold now.

Thoughts? Let us know!