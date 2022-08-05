West Brom confirm fresh agreement reached with striker

West Brom have revealed that talented striker Reyes Cleary has signed a new deal to keep him at The Hawthorns until the summer of 2024.

The 18-year-old has been a hugely impressive figure for the Baggies development side in recent years, with his performances attracting attention from a host of top-flight clubs, including Bayern Munich, Newcastle and Arsenal.

So, when the player seemed to announced his exit in the summer, it was thought he would link up with one of those clubs.

However, Cleary continued to train with Albion and the club announced earlier today that he had agreed terms on a new professional contract.

That will be a major boost to all at the Championship side, as Cleary had been viewed as a player who had the potential to break into the first-team in the future, and he had trained with the group at times in the previous season.

It remains to be seen whether he will be in Steve Bruce’s plans in the current campaign, with Albion back in action against Watford on Monday.

Do Wolves and West Brom have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 They have both won 4+ FA Cups. Yes No

The verdict

The prospect of losing Cleary was one that was hugely frustrating for West Brom, particularly as they have seen so many of their top academy talents leave in the past.

Therefore, this is a welcome boost and it suggests that the club have managed to convince Cleary he will have a path to the first-team.

Now, it’s down to the teenager to continue to show his talent, score more goals for the U23s and take any opportunities that come his way over the coming months.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.