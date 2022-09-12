West Brom confirm departure of 21-year-old on temporary basis

It has been confirmed that West Brom youngster Quevin Castro has departed the club on loan.

The 21-year old has joined Notts County on a temporary basis, with the agreement keeping him there until January.

The midfielder has already spent the month of August on loan with League One side Burton Albion.

During his brief stint at the third division side, he made three league appearances and one start.

Castro returned to the Hawthorns on the final day of August and has now departed the Baggies once again.

The player’s contract with the Albion runs until the end of the current season and has featured prominently as part of the club’s PL2 side.

He played 15 times last season as the team earned the Premier League Cup last campaign, scoring three times in the process.

Castro will now go out to the Vanarama National League in order to gain experience before the transfer window opens once again at the turn of the year.

Notts County’s next opponents will be Aldershot Town, who they face on Tuesday night.

The Magpies are currently 3rd in the league table.

The Verdict

The decision to recall him from Burton Albion now looks a very strange decision as it is not like he suffered some long-term injury.

He was also clearly never part of Steve Bruce’s plans for the first team squad.

Now instead of competing at a League One level, he will have to gain senior experience lower down the English football pyramid.

Options could also prove to be limited when it comes to a January move due to FIFA restrictions on the number of clubs a player can be registered to in a single season.