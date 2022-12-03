West Brom confirm change in attacker’s loan destination

West Brom attacker Mo Faal has joined AFC Fylde on loan, the Championship club have confirmed.

Having linked up with the Baggies’ youth side as a 16-year-old back in November 2019, Faal is yet to make his senior debut for the club.

He has however, previously spent time on loan in the National League North with Hereford and AFC Telford already this year, with the latter spell coming during the current campaign.

Now the attacker has returned to the sixth-tier of English football, with another new club playing at that level.

It has been announced that Faal has completed a month-long loan move to AFC Fylde, which is set to run until the 2nd January 2023.

The 19-year-old is linking up with a side who currently sit sixth in the National League North table, five points behind league leaders Darlington.

Faal could make his debut for Fylde on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to Meadow Park to face Gloucester City.

The Verdict

This does look like being a sensible move for West Brom to secure for Faal at this moment in time.

The young attacker still looks to be some way away from breaking into the Baggies first-team, so it makes sense to give him the chance to continue his development with a loan spell elsewhere.

Indeed, the fact this loan will only run for a month, means it will come to an end early in the January transfer window, opening the door for him to make the step up to the next level at that point, if it is the right thing for him to do.

As a result, this seems to be good player management from West Brom, and it will be interesting to see if he is able to take advantage of that.