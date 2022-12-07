West Brom confident of seven-figure financial boost ahead of January transfer window

West Bromwich Albion remain confident that owner Guochuan Lai will repay the £5m loan he took out of the club before the start of the January transfer window, according to Birmingham Live.

The same outlet has stated that the ‘West Bromwich Albion Group’ haven’t authorised any further withdrawals of money from the club’s accounts – good news for the club’s supporters who will be keen for as much capital as possible to remain in Baggies’ bank.

And with that, CEO Ron Gourlay is fulfilling his promise of ensuring no “non-football related” money will leave Albion during his time at the club, though there are concerns from fans that owner Lai won’t meet his deadline.

That could potentially have an impact on the Baggies’ transfer business with some of that money owed set to be used by Albion in January if the loan is repaid in time, potentially enabling new boss Carlos Corberan to put his stamp on the first-team squad.

Following a busy summer in the Midlands, it’s currently unclear how many players will end up joining but one man they are believed to be keen on is Huddersfield Town’s Jon Russell.

The Baggies are hoping to strike a cheap deal for the midfielder with his contract at the John Smith’s Stadium set to expire at the end of the season.

The Verdict:

This isn’t exactly an ideal situation because there needs to be full certainty that Lai will pay this loan back.

At the moment, the club’s recruitment team may be drawing up two lists of targets: one in the event Lai does cough up this seven-figure fee and one in the event he doesn’t.

Because of this potential need to cover both bases, scouts may not be able to focus on certain targets and that’s bad news because Albion will benefit from a lot of due diligence being done on their targets.

This due diligence will help to discover who’s the best fit and it’s probably the small details that allowed Corberan to bring in the right men during the 2021 summer window as he transformed former club Huddersfield from relegation battlers to promotion contenders.

Albion will be encouraged by the fact he can work within a limited budget – but he ideally needs some funds at his disposal so he can put his stamp on the first-team squad. Without this, he may only be able to make a limited impact at The Hawthorns and that would be a major shame.