West Brom confident of securing agreement with 45-y/o as previous stumbling block is removed

West Brom are confident that they can conclude a deal with Barnsley that would see them appoint Valerien Ismael as their new permanent manager, according to the Yorkshire Post.

The Baggies’ managerial search this summer has been chaotic to say the least and they have already seen a move for Chris Wilder fall through. David Wagner then ended up choosing to join Swiss side Young Boys ahead of making a move to the Hawthorns.

It seems the Baggies have now turned their full attention towards appointing Ismael as Sam Allardyce’s successor.

That comes after The Telegraph reporter John Percy revealed that talks are ongoing between West Brom and Barnsley over a potential deal for the 45-year-old. While it is also believed that they are willing to pay the £2 million buyout fee needed to get him.

The latest report from the Yorkshire Post, reveals that West Brom are now confident that they will be able to secure Ismael’s services and convince him to make the move.

While the same report also suggested that an earlier move for the 45-year-old had been curtailed because their former technical director Luke Dowling had reservations over his style of play. With him gone now though they have reignited their interest.

The Verdict

This update suggests that West Brom are looking likely at this stage to be able to finally end their drawn-out search for a new manager this summer. It has been a bit of a mess really for all concerned with the club and the lack of success they have had with selecting the right replacement for Allardyce has cost Dowling his role with the club.

Ismael would likely be keen to take on the fresh challenge at West Brom, especially considering that Dane Murphy looks set to leave Barnsley as well this summer. Without their chief executive, it would be even harder for the Tykes to repeat the success they enjoyed last term in the Championship under the 45-year-old.

If West Brom can finally get Ismael into the club then it would be a major plus for them and he might well turn out to be the perfect fit for the job. It is interesting that Dowling in this update is credited with being the main reason why a move for him has not happened earlier this summer. It seems that the rest of the hierarchy are now convinced he is the right man.