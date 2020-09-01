West Brom confident of sealing 23-year-old signing from EFL

West Bromwich Albion are growing in confidence that they are going to be able to sign defender Cedric Kipre this summer transfer window but are reportedly going to weigh up alternatives before pulling the trigger on the deal, according to the Express and Star.

The Albion are heading back into the Premier League and will be looking to get themselves some good new signings through the door in order to re-establish themselves in the top flight.

Kipre, of course, is a good defender that showed his class for Wigan last season in the Championship but they fell into administration and were relegated and that has forced a fire-sale of their top stars and their best youngsters.

The likes of Chey Dunkley, Kieffer Moore and Jamal Lowe have all moved on and Kipre could be next, but Albion are going to just consider other targets first, before trying to seal this one.

The Verdict

It makes sense for Albion to take a step back and make sure they have exhausted all possible avenues before moving for Kipre.

He should be a good signing and they seem confident that they can get him but, obviously, he won’t want to wait forever and will want a move sorted as soon as possible.