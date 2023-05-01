West Bromwich Albion coach Michael Hefele has labelled Jake Livermore "Captain, Leader, Legende" after it was confirmed that the midfielder will depart this summer.

If the Baggies don't make the play-offs, Saturday's 2-1 win against Norwich City will be the 33-year-old's last home game at The Hawthorns.

Livermore made his first appearance Championship in 2023 against the Canaries as he was introduced in the final minutes of the game by Carlos Corberan – allowing the supporters to thank him for nearly seven years of service.

Jake Livermore confirms West Brom exit

The Albion club captain announced that he would be leaving the club when his contract expires this summer in an open letter to supporters last week.

He said it had been "an honour and a privilege to represent this great football club" and that it would remain his "football home forever".

Micheal Hefele's three-word reaction to Jake Livermore exit

There's been an outpouring of appreciation for the midfielder after his exit was confirmed.

Among those to share their thoughts was Hefele, who never played alongside Livermore but has been a coach at Albion since December.

The German made his feeling's clear as he offered a three-word assessment of the Baggies skipper on Twitter.

What next for Jake Livermore?

It remains to be seen what will come next for Livermore.

While he's no longer able to consistently produce the quality he showed earlier on in his career, the 33-year-old shouldn't be short of suitors.

He can still contribute and has plenty of experience but it seems as though at this point, he's no longer a top-level Championship player.

There will no doubt be plenty of sides and managers in the EFL that would love to snap Livermore up though he may have to accept a pay cut given he's not the player he once was.