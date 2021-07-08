West Brom closing in on transfer agreement for Chelsea player

West Bromwich Albion are looking to tie up a deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah in the near future, as per a recent report by West London Sport.

The 22-year-old was recently revealed to be a target for Valerien Ismael’s side and it now appears that the Baggies are closing in on their second signing under the stewardship of the Frenchman following the arrival of Alex Mowatt from Barnsley.

Chalobah spent last season out on loan in France with Lorient and racked up 30 appearances across all competitions before returning to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The brother of Watford midfielder Nathaniel, Chalobah has plenty of Football League experience to his name from his previous loan spells with the likes of Ipswich and Huddersfield Town and would be a smart addition on paper for Albion.

His contract at Chelsea expire in the summer of 2023 and it appears he has been told that he is free to leave on a permanent basis after failing to break into the first team following his promotion from the club’s academy system.

The Verdict

This is exactly the sort of player that the Baggies need as it will add some extra legs to their midfield after seeing Rekeem Harper move to Ipswich recently.

Mowatt and Chalobah would arguably form a great partnership in the centre of the field and with Romaine Sawyers and Jake Livermore not getting any younger, this signing would be made with a view to the future.

Having a vast amount of squad depth will certainly help Albion when the games pile up during the winter period, and it shows that Ismael is looking at the bigger picture by bulking out in key areas.

Overall I believe that this potential addition would tick a lot of boxes for the club moving forwards and Chalobah could prove to be a shrewd signing.