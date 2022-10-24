West Brom closing in on significant managerial announcement

Carlos Corberan could be announced as West Bromwich Albion‘s new manager as soon as Monday evening, according to BirminghamLive’s Joe Chapman.

After a number of names were floating around in the mix, including the likes of Jody Morris and Carlos Carvalhal, the Baggies hierarchy have turned to a head coach who unexpectedly guided Huddersfield Town to within 90 minutes of Premier League football last season.

It was reported late last week that the Spaniard had already undertaken two interviews for the vacancy at The Hawthorns, and talks have progressed now to the point that Albion are ready to unveil the Spaniard as their new boss.

An announcement regarding Corberan being Steve Bruce’s successor though is not guaranteed to come today, but everything looks to be in position for confirmation in the near future.

Chapman has reported that the club’s ideal situation is for Corberan to have as much time on the training ground with the Albion players this week ahead of a massive clash against Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon, which sees 23rd in the Championship take on the division’s fifth-placed side.

The Verdict

Corberan will be a solid appointment for West Brom when confirmed as he’s clearly got the skill to turn around a team’s fortunes.

His debut season with Huddersfield wasn’t too impressive as they finished near the relegation zone, but Corberan was able to completely transform them with a minimal budget.

They defied expectations by finishing in third spot last season, and clearly they are worse off for his summer resignation as they’re rock-bottom of the third tier now.

The 39-year-old’s time under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds has probably turned him in to a better coach, and now West Brom are set to profit off of that potentially.