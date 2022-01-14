West Brom closing in on sealing transfer deal for 27-year-old

Lazio striker Vedat Muriqi is currently travelling to the UK ahead of sealing a move to Championship side West Bromwich Albion, according to A Spor.

The forward has been the subject of widespread interest in England in recent weeks, with second-tier rivals Hull City also thought to have been interested in his services amid their imminent takeover.

With Acun Ilicali prepared to take control of the Tigers, this could mean their transfer embargo is lifted after the club’s current ownership secured a loan from the Premier League and EFL, but they are said to have pulled out of this race to recruit the Kosovo international.

Top-tier club Leeds United were also reported to be interested in his signature as they looked to bolster their front line and provide competition for England international Patrick Bamford up top.

But the Whites now look set to miss out on his signature as the Baggies close in on this agreement, with Albion seemingly on the pursuit of a second striker during this window despite already forking out a reported £7m fee to bring in Orlando City forward Daryl Dike.

Current loanee Jordan Hugill was heavily linked with an early return to parent club Norwich City last month after failing to make a real impression at The Hawthorns – and this move could potentially signal his exit.

However, the Serie A forward’s arrival would come as something of a surprise with manager Valerien Ismael stressing their focus on outgoings instead of more arrivals at this stage.

The Verdict:

It was clear that the Baggies needed another forward to come in despite the arrival of Dike – because a serious injury to the United States international will take the promotion chasers back to square one without a suitable replacement.

Hugill is experienced, but his goalscoring record this season and last term hasn’t been anywhere near good enough to fire a team to promotion and this is why it would be best for all parties if he was to make an early return to Carrow Road.

It would be interesting to see how much Albion have paid to recruit Muriqi if this is a permanent agreement and of course, if this deal goes through at all. Considering their lack of spending in the summer, it would be a surprise if they paid out another substantial transfer fee.

However, the money they generated from Matheus Pereira’s sale in the previous transfer window should be fully reinvested in the squad in their quest to return to the Premier League and showing this ambition is crucial if they want to have any chance of keeping Sam Johnstone.

Only a return to the top tier would give them any glimmer of hope of retaining the England international – and bringing someone of Muriqi calibre in will only boost their chances of promotion.