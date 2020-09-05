West Brom closing in on multi-million move for EFL ace

West Bromwich Albion are in advanced talks to bring Huddersfield Town forward Karlan Grant to the Hawthorns, with the Baggies closing in on completing a £16 million deal plus add-ons, according to the Football Insider.

Grant has emerged as a crucial performer for the Terriers in the last season-and-a-half after arriving from Charlton Athletic in January 2019, and the forward top scored for Huddersfield last term with 19 goals in 43 Championship appearances to help guide the club to safety.

West Brom are in the market to add to their attacking options ahead of the start of the campaign, with the Baggies needing to add competition for places to the likes of Charlie Austin and Hal Robson-Kanu – and Grant is a player who would arrive full of confidence and having scored four goals in 13 Premier League games in the 2018/19 campaign.

It is thought that West Brom are growing confident of securing a move for Grant and agreeing a deal worth around £16 million plus add-ons for the 22-year-old, with Albion targeting two centre forwards before the end of the transfer window.

The verdict

This move has seemed like it has been gathering momentum over the last few days and it now appears that Grant is set to be leaving the Terriers, and that would be a real blow for Carlos Corberan’s side as he looks to restructure the style of play.

However, bringing in around £16 million for Grant could enable the club to strengthen their squad before the window closes, although finding a suitable replacement for the forward would be a real challenge for Huddersfield especially in the current market.

It does seem inevitable now that Grant will be leaving and while he will be a real loss it does represent good business for Huddersfield to make such a profit on the striker they only brought in in January 2019 – and they will be hoping for further success in this window.