West Brom are closing in on a move for Randers FC attacker Tammer Bany for a fee of around £3 million, according to new reports from Denmark.

Albion are set to be busy on Deadline Day, as recently-appointed boss Tony Mowbray aims to improve his squad in order to stay in the Championship play-off places for the duration of the campaign.

The Baggies have already moved to bring in Spurs loan striker Will Lankshear, with Josh Maja sidelined, but need to focus on more attacking incomings, with left-winger Karlan Grant also linked with a late move away.

Bany is a name unfamiliar to many in English football, but he has been a standout in the Danish Superliga and West Brom are seemingly due to make a move for his services today, with a transfer needing to be completed quickly as the 11pm deadline edges ever closer.

West Brom agree fee with Randers for Tammer Bany switch

According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Bany has been hugely sought after in this winter window, and now he is set to join West Brom in a deal worth around 30 million Danish kroner, which works out at around £3.3m and represents a club-record sale for Superliga side Randers.

The same update states that Bany now just needs to pass his Baggies medical, which is now reportedly underway in Madrid, where he is with his agent to get everything in place and sign an official contract to seal the deal.

The Express & Star's West Brom reporter Lewis Cox has since confirmed that the move is set to happen, so Baggies supporters can seemingly begin to anticipate an announcement soon.

Tipsbladet claim that Bany had previously been the subject of a January bid from Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise, but their approach was only worth around 10 million kroner, and now that has been dwarfed by Albion as Randers have accepted their higher bid.

Tammer Bany's 2024/25 statistics Appearances 17 Starts 9 Goals 2 Assists 5

The 21-year-old has also registered interest from the likes of Scottish giants Celtic, French side Nantes, Belgian outfit OH Leuven, Al Ahli, and Rakow Częstochowa from Poland, according to Tipsbladet's previous reports.

Tammer Bany is a real prospect and looks a shrewd signing for West Brom

Bany has enjoyed a meteroic rise in Danish football over the last 18 months, after he made the move to Randers from second-tier side B.93 this time last year for a reported fee of €135k.

It is clear, given how much his value has increased since last January, that he has been a top player in the Superliga for title-chasing Randers, with two goals and four assists in 14 league games so far this term.

Bany is a versatile attacker who has played the majority of his professional career as a striker, but can also be deployed on either wing and as an attacking midfielder.

He ranks highly for assists, expected assists and key passes per game among other Superliga players this season, so the Baggies will hope that he is able to transfer his talents over to the Championship this term as they aim for a top-six finish.