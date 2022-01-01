West Brom closing in on major January transfer coup

West Brom are set to sign Daryl Dike on loan for the rest of the season with the striker having a medical over the weekend.

#wba set to sign striker Daryl Dike from Orlando City. Dike will have a medical this weekend and is expected to attend the Cardiff match on Sunday. Initial loan with a view to a permanent deal. Big signing for Valérien Ismaël — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 1, 2022

It’s no secret that Valerien Ismael is desperate to bring in a new number nine in the winter window and the USA international, who currently plays for MLS outfit Orlando City, has been the priority.

A deal was always considered a challenge due to the Premier League interest in Dike but it appears Albion have made a breakthrough, after reporter John Percy confirmed the move is close.

“WBA set to sign striker Daryl Dike from Orlando City. Dike will have a medical this weekend and is expected to attend the Cardiff match on Sunday. Initial loan with a view to a permanent deal.”

Once this is finalised, it will see the 21-year-old working with Ismael again following a successful loan spell with Barnsley in the second half of the previous campaign.

During his time at Oakwell, Dike scored nine goals in 21 games to help the Tykes into the play-offs, where they then lost to Swansea.

Do Wolves and West Brom have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 They have both won 4+ FA Cups. Yes No

The verdict

This is a fantastic bit of business from West Brom and it really could be the deal that makes the difference as they seek a top two finish.

Having a reliable scorer has been a major issue this season, with Ismael’s men simply missing too many chances, which is something Dike should rectify.

He suits the style of play the manager adopts, he knows the league and he is a major improvement on what they have, so this is a real coup for the Baggies.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.