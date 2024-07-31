West Brom are closing in on the signing of striker Devante Cole following his departure from Barnsley.

That's according to Express and Star journalist Lewis Cox, who has been providing an update on the Baggies' transfer business.

Cole is currently a free agent, having left Barnsley at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract with Oakwell.

The Tykes missed out on promotion from League One to the Championship at the end of last season, after defeat to Bolton Wanderers in the play-off semi-finals.

Now though, it looks as if Cole could be set to get a move to the second tier of English football regardless, with a move to The Hawthorns now seemingly on the cards.

West Brom closing in on Devante Cole deal

As per this latest update, Cole is poised to make a move to West Brom, as Carlos Corberan's side continue their summer transfer business.

Given he is currently unattached, the Baggies will not have to pay a fee for the 29-year-old in the transfer window.

It looks as though Cole will be a replacement for Brandon Thomas-Asante, who is apparently set for a move to Coventry City, who appear to have hijacked Hull City's move for the striker.

For his part, Cole has spent the last three seasons with Barnsley, scoring 36 goals in 129 appearances in all competitions in that time.

Devante Cole 2023/24 League One stats for Barnsley - from SofaScore Appearances 46 Goals 18 Shots per Game 2 Shots on Target per Game 1 Assists 3 Pass Success Rate 69% Dribble Success Rate 33% Duel Success Rate 36%

If confirmed, the striker will become West Brom's fifth senior of the summer transfer window.

Midfielder Ousmane Diakite, centre-back Torbjorn Heggem and goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith have all signed permanently.

Meanwhile centre-back Paddy McNair has joined on loan until January, when he is set to officially link up with MLS side San Diego FC.

The Baggies of course, missed out on promotion from the Championship to the Premier League last season, after defeat to Southampton in the play-off semi-finals.

West Brom are scheduled to begin their 2024/25 campaign on Saturday 10th August, when they travel to Loftus Road to face QPR.

Devante Cole could be a useful signing for West Brom on a free

There is an argument that the addition of Cole could well be a useful one for Corberan's side to make this summer.

With Thomas-Asante on his way out of the club and both Josh Maja and Daryl Dike hampered by injury, they do need some reinforcements in the centre-forward role.

The signing of Cole obviously gives them that, and his goalscoing record in League One in the last two seasons is promising in terms of what he might be able to do in front of goal next season.

However, there may be some concerns about the fact that he has previously struggled to fire in the Championship.

West Brom will therefore have to hope that Cole's return in recent years, gives him the confidence and momentum he needs to finally step up to this level.

If he does not, the fact that he is signing on a free transfer does at least reduce the financial risk of this deal for the Baggies.

So with that in mind, it does seem as though this at least has the potential to turn into a smart piece of business from West Brom.