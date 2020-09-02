West Brom closing in on EFL transfer deal, fee agreed

West Bromwich Albion are closing in on the £1m signing of Wigan Athletic defender Cedric Kipre, according to The Sun.

West Brom are yet to make a signing this summer, and Slaven Bilic will be keen to bring in a couple of fresh faces before their first game back in the Premier League against Leicester City.

The Baggies now look set to bring in a defender, with Cedric Kipre closing in on a move to the Hawthorns away from Wigan Athletic.

Quiz: Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

Due to entering administration, Wigan have had to cash in on the likes of Chey Dunkley, Joe Gelhardt, Jamal Lowe and Kieffer Moore this summer, in order to raise funds.

The Latics have agreed to sell Kipre to West Brom for around £1m, and will now look to negotiate personal terms ahead of a move to Albion.

Kipre featured 36 times in the Championship for Wigan last season, and has produced a series of impressive performances for the club since arriving from Motherwell in 2018.

The Verdict

Kipre deserves his chance to shine in the Premier League after a number of impressive performances for Wigan in the Championship.

It’s sad to see what’s going on at Wigan, and the club are having to sell some of their key players for practically nothing in order to raise funds for themselves.

West Brom have taken advantage of that and are signing the 23-year-old for £1m, which in this day and age, is nothing, especially given the revenue they would have earned following their promotion last term.