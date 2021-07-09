West Brom closing in on bargain signing from Premier League giants

Valerien Ismael is set to make his second signing as manager of West Bromwich Albion, with a deal for Chelsea player Trevoh Chalobah set to be confirmed within the next week, according to London News Online.

The Baggies were first linked with the 22-year-old at the start of the week by Football Insider, and local reports confirmed that West Brom were interested in doing a deal with the UEFA Champions League winner for Chalobah.

Equally adept at playing at centre-back or in the engine room, Chalobah has spent the last three seasons out on loan from Stamford Bridge – two of them being in the Championship with Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town before jetting off to French side Lorient for the 2020-21 campaign.

Chalobah played 29 times in Ligue 1 last season and more of those came at centre-back than the centre of midfield – which is where he predominantly played for both the Tractor Boys and the Terriers.

How well do you know West Brom’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Which football song did Frank Skinner feature on? World In Motion Vindaloo Three Lions On The Ball

And now he’s set for a permanent exit from west London, with it being reported that it’s ‘unlikely’ that a fee will be demanded for Chalobah’s departure as he searches regular first-team football.

The Verdict

If true that Chelsea won’t be asking for a fee for Chalobah then the Baggies could be picking up a massive bargain here.

He is by no means the finished article and in his two seasons at Ipswich and Huddersfield he probably wasn’t one of the top players for either team.

However the fact he has been playing at the top level in France for a whole season shows that there’s been a lot of development there, and a good thing for West Brom is that Chalobah can play in two different positions.

Looking at the squad right now, you’d imagine that Chalobah would slot in as a centre-back in Ismael’s three defender system and he will provide a lot of pace and mobility at the back.