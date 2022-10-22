West Brom close to reaching agreement for 39-y/o to succeed Steve Bruce

West Brom are in ‘advanced talks’ with Carlos Corberan over their managerial vacancy and he could even be confirmed as the new boss by tomorrow.

A dismal start to the campaign saw the Baggies hierarchy sack Steve Bruce and they have been on the lookout for a replacement since, with Richard Beale leading the side for the past two games and he will be in the dugout for today’s trip to Millwall.

However, it appears that will be his last game in this role, as Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett revealed that Corberan is the man the board have chosen to succeed Bruce.

“West Brom in advanced talks with Carlos Corberan over head coach vacancy. A deal could be completed by the end of the weekend.”

The 39-year-old will surely be viewed as a good appointment by the Albion fans as he has experience at this level having taken Huddersfield Town to the play-off final last season when they would controversially lose to Nottingham Forest.

Since leaving the Terriers, Corberan had a short spell with Greek giants Olympiacos but he was sacked after winning just two of his 11 games.

The verdict

Firstly, it’s good that Albion appear to have made a decision because they couldn’t let this drag on as the team are in a desperate position right now.

Corberan seemed like an outstanding candidate from the moment Bruce was sacked because he has experience at this level, he is tactically smart and he is still hungry to prove himself.

So, this should be a smart move and it will be interesting to see how Corberan can make his mark on the team over the coming weeks and months.

