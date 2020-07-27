West Brom close in on key piece of summer business

West Brom are edging closer to a permanent deal for Matheus Pereira, who will agree a four-year deal with the Baggies as they embark on a Premier League return.

Pereira has spent the 2019/20 season on loan at the Hawthorns, but an appearance related clause was in his contract and was triggered when he passed 30 outings.

In total, the 24-year-old played featured in 42 of West Brom’s 46 games, scoring eight goals and registering a further 16 assists for Slaven Bilic’s side.

Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 West Brom players wear?

1 of 14 Charlie Austin. 9 15

A report from Football Insider has emerged stating that an announcement on the deal is expected, with Pereira agreeing a four-year deal at West Brom and finally cutting ties properly with Sporting Lisbon.

It’s a £9m deal for the playmaker, who was amongst the Championship’s top performers as West Brom won promotion back to the Premier League.

Bilic’s side stumbled over the line in many ways, with West Brom drawing three of their final four games in the regular season and losing the other.

They lost the title to runaway leaders Leeds United, but edged Brentford in the race for automatic promotion, with the Bees losing to Stoke City and Barnsley in the final week of the season.

The Verdict

This is the right place for West Brom to be starting as they recruit for the Premier League.

Pereira has been sensational for the Baggies in the Championship and, as we’ve known for some time, he will become a permanent West Brom player for a very fair price.

He’s got the skillset for the Premier League, so to see him tied down for potentially four years is great news for the Baggies.

Thoughts? Let us know!