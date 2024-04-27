Highlights Kiano Dyer could be the next promising youth talent to leave West Brom for a better career elsewhere like Chelsea.

West Brom's management has repeatedly failed to utilise their talented young players, resulting in their departure.

The Baggies must improve their youth development to retain and progress young talents like Tom Fellows for team success.

Kiano Dyer could be the next in line of youth players to leave West Bromwich Albion and go on to have great careers away from the club.

The Baggies have a great youth academy, but in recent history, they have either let a lot of these players go at a very young age, or they have gone on to play for West Brom, but ultimately flop.

Given how West Brom have operated in recent seasons, especially this current campaign, it seems odd to think that many of these players would leave the club.

Manager Carlos Corberan had a complete lack of a transfer budget to bring players in, not spending a transfer fee on a player this season, so you would have thought the club would use these players more often.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent (Free) Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan Mikey Johnston Celtic Loan Callum Marshall West Ham Loan Andreas Weimann Bristol City Loan Yann M'Vila Unattached Permanent (Free)

But they have not, which has led to some of their best young talents leaving the club and having better careers elsewhere.

Kiano Dyer could be next.

Kiano Dyer could be a future star for Chelsea

Dyer is a 17-year-old midfielder who left West Brom to join Chelsea in the summer of 2021 when Chelsea looked to add a number of young players to their U14 team.

Described by The Standard as “a stylish, bright and intelligent midfielder” who can play in a number of positions in midfield.

Dyer would make his debut for Chelsea’s U18 side at the age of 15, progressing very quickly when he first arrived at Stamford Bridge. He has also represented England at youth level, playing for their U15, U16 and U17 teams.

He then signed his first professional deal with the Blues in November 2023 and has become a regular for the U21s.

With the first team having to deal with a lot of injuries amongst the squad this season, Dyer has been training with Mauricio Pochettino’s side and was named in the first team squad for their 6-0 win over Everton last week. He has been compared to Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo.

West Brom need to clamp down on younger players leaving

Dyer could become the next in line to leave West Brom and make his name away from the club.

The Baggies have let go of a number of their best and most talented young players, who have all moved on to pastures new and excelled.

All of these players left without being given the chance in the Baggies' first team, or when they were even younger. Morgan Rogers, Nathan Ferguson and Izzy Brown are just some of the players to have moved very young and gone on to better things.

More notably, Aston Villa like to poach their players more than any other club. They currently have Louie Barry, Rico Richards and Tim Iroegbnam on their books, who are doing well, having previously been West Brom youth players. They continue to eye their players too - 16-year-old Keilan Quinn was rumoured to be leaving for Villa last month.

But this trend has to stop. It made no sense to let these players go when money would not be invested into the first-team squad. The youth academy should be something that Corberan should have been looking to use, especially with the calibre of players in the team.

Tom Fellows is a bright example - the 20-year-old winger has made 31 Championship appearances for West Brom so far this season, and attracted Premier League interest in January due to his impressive performances.

West Brom need to make better use of their young players, so that those players and their families see a progression into the first team at The Hawthorns, making them want to stay.

It's particularly important against a difficult financial backdrop for most clubs in the Championship. This season, Corberan's hand has been forced a touch and, whilst that might not be an issue in years to come, it's good practice leaning on a progression path to compliment what you recruit from elsewhere.

An area that West Brom can certainly improve on if recent evidence is anything to go by.