Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have both taken an interest in West Bromwich Albion striker Josh Maja.

This is according to Fichajes, who believe the pair are "seriously considering" pursuing a move for the forward.

Maja, 26, has been a key player for the Baggies this season, and made a very strong start to the campaign.

He has continued to shine at points - and did more than enough to put himself in the shop window ahead of the January transfer window.

Along with Tom Fellows, the striker is likely to be one of the most sought-after Albion players during the current window, having made such an impact in the final third this term.

Josh Maja's 2024/25 campaign at West Brom (All competitions) Appearances 26 Goals 12 Assists 2 (As of January 13th, 2025)

The Baggies, who are firmly in the mix for the play-offs at this stage, will surely be desperate to retain their current squad, and will be especially keen to retain someone like Maja, who has been a lethal figure in front of goal.

Signing a three-year contract back in 2023, Albion are in a fairly strong negotiating position, but it remains to be seen how much it will take for a club to lure the forward away from The Hawthorns.

Chelsea and Spurs keen on Josh Maja

Both the Blues and Spurs are considering a move for Maja, according to Fichajes.

The same outlet has reported that the player is valued at around £15m, which is a considerable amount for a player in the Championship.

However, he has shown his class this season and Albion were never going to let him go for cheap, especially with his contract not expiring for another 18 months.

Josh Maja may have mixed feelings about Chelsea, Spurs move

Maja will be keen to secure as much game time as possible in the coming years.

Things haven't always been easy for the forward, but he is winning regular game time at the moment and remaining at The Hawthorns may be a good option for him.

However, the opportunity to move to a Premier League giant may be something he can't turn down.

This is why he will have a tricky dilemma if he's offered the opportunity to make the move to Stamford Bridge or the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, destinations where he may not start regularly.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the forward during the remainder of the window.