West Brom chairman aims surprise dig at former manager

West Brom chairman Li Piyue has aimed a sly dig at former boss Darren Moore, saying the club ‘lost sight of ‘the albion way’ under the manager.

The Baggies missed out on promotion last term after falling into the play-off spots and losing over two legs against city rivals Aston Villa.

Things have certainly picked up since then under Slaven Bilic with the Baggies three points clear at the top of the league, and the chairman shared his delight in a message to supporters to wish them a happy new year.

In a statement on the West Brom official website, he said: “As we approach the end of the year, I wanted to take this opportunity to wish you all a happy new year, and I hope you have all enjoyed the Christmas period.

“2019 has provided a strange mixture of emotions for everyone connected with the Club. There has been some very entertaining football, a big heartache with the way last season ended but now a new season with a new team and a new Head Coach which I believe we are all enjoying.

“In China, we shall be celebrating the New Year towards the end of January which signifies the beginning of a new day and perhaps that is how this season has felt for us all.

“A new day and a new beginning.

“I think we lost sight of ‘the Albion way’ under our previous management and in particular I would like to congratulate Mark Jenkins and Luke Dowling for the excellent work they have undertaken to put the Club back on an even footing with a younger and more energetic squad.

“I would also like to congratulate and thank all of the staff for their efforts during the year. I know they have worked tremendously hard and at times in some difficult circumstances. A club, just like any business, can only be successful when everybody is pulling together in the same direction and the staff are essential to that philosophy. So a big thank you to them.

“And of course, we are all delighted to have Slaven Bilic as the Head Coach. He has brought something different to the Club, for the players, the staff and the fans – something has changed and we definitely feel back on track.

Can you get 14 out of 14 on this West Brom quiz?

1 of 14 What colour is West Brom's 2019/20 away shirt? Green and yellow Violet Black Red

“I have certainly enjoyed the games I have witnessed at The Hawthorns this season and I can speak the same for Guochuan Lai, who follows the matches on stream back in China.

“It is our intention to do all that we can to continue along this path. We believe we have the right structures in place to protect the long-term future of the Club – the right board, the right Head Coach, the right staff.

“With your continued support, I am certain we can achieve our goals.”

The verdict

While the message is clearly a celebration of the good work being done by Slaven Bilic, it seems like an unnecessary dig at Darren Moore.

The Baggies favourite did a good job as manager and would have undoubtedly built on the good job carried out at the Hawthorns last term.

Whether Piyue’s message is more about the style of play remains to be seen, but I’m sure Moore will be less than happy at the dig.