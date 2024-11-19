Celta Vigo are reportedly keen to secure the services of West Bromwich Albion striker Josh Maja during the January transfer window.

According to Spanish outlet Super Deporte, the La Liga club, who are currently sitting in mid-table, view Maja as an ideal reinforcement to boost their attacking firepower and improve their chances of survival.

The Nigerian international joined West Brom on a free transfer in the summer of 2023, following a successful stint with French side Bordeaux.

Maja has been a revelation since arriving at the Hawthorns, currently sitting second in the Championship top-scorers table behind Nowich's Borja Sainz.

Top goalscorers - EFL Championship 2024/25 (as per BBC Sport) Player Name Team Goals Assists Played Goals per 90 minutesGoals per 90 Minutes per GoalMPG Goal Conversion 1 Borja Sainz Norwich 11 2 15 0.74 121 25% 2 Josh Maja West Brom 9 1 15 0.66 136 26% 3 Haji Wright Coventry 7 1 15 0.61 147 18% 4 Joel Piroe Leeds 6 2 15 0.8 112 25% 4 Tom Cannon Stoke 6 1 11 0.61 147 22% 4 Vakoun Issouf Bayo Watford 6 0 14 0.63 144 23%

Celta Vigo interest in Josh Maja

The Galician side currently find themselves eleventh in the La Liga table, a position that befits their usual expectations, finishing 14th, 13th and 11th in the past three seasons.

Celta Vigo’s immediate interest in an out-and-out goalscorer such as Maja may come as a surprise, as despite sitting in mid-table, the Spaniards have been in fine form in front of goal, their tally of 20 in the league bested only by Villarreal, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

However, it is believed that Maja, 25, may represent a changing of the guards in the side's frontline, as Iago Aspas (37), while exceptional currently, needs replacing in the mid-term.

Aspas, formerly of Liverpool, would be an incredibly tough act to follow. He has been an iconic figure in the Celta side, playing over 500 times for his local club.

While it is impossible to know just how well Maja would do in Spain, one factor going for him is that he is relatively well travelled already. The striker's time at Bordeaux instills confidence that a European challenge would not phase the former Sunderland man.

West Brom’s stance on the deal

Josh Maja signed a three-year contract in August of last year, keeping the Nigerian international at the club until 2026.

Super Deporte believes that, with plenty of time left on Maja's contract, an offer of his touted €3.2m valuation wouldn't come close to the real life figure needed to acquire his services.

If the same article is to be believed, West Brom would only consider offers in the region of €20m, a fee that the Spanish online paper are confident that Celta are willing to pay.

And this is the amount that Celta, as well as other teams, would be willing to pay for the 25-year-old Nigerian. This season he has scored 9 goals and provided 1 assist in 15 games. The player stands out for his great ability to get free, high mobility within the area and finishing. He is a player who is very good in the air and has good technical skills.

Maja, who at a watershed stage in his career, may relish the opportunity to achieve relevance in one of the world's greatest leagues.

It is a stick or twist situation for promotion-chasing West Brom. The striker's form and contract length have coincided perfectly, meaning this may well be the highest figure Maja will ever command.

If these rumors are genuine, and the sums discussed are put on the table, it would be incredibly surprising if West Brom didn't enjoy the pay day. While they may not be able to replace the qualities of Maja immediately, €20m can certainly improve the squad long-term.