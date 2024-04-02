Highlights Carlos Corberan hopeful Cédric Kipré will play against Stoke after his shoulder injury, crucial for West Brom’s season.

Kipré's return signals a positive development for West Brom’s playoff push, handled medically with care.

West Brom’s push for the Premier League is on track, sitting fifth in the Championship with Kipré’s return hopeful.

Carlos Corberan has provided an injury update on Cédric Kipré ahead of West Bromwich Albion’s clash with Stoke City.

The Ivorian missed Monday’s 2-2 draw at home to Watford due to a shoulder injury sustained against Millwall.

The centre-back has been an important part of the Baggies’ squad this season, having previously been frozen out of the first team.

Steve Cook's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.19 Interceptions 1.56 Blocks 1.63 Clearances 4.49 Aerials won 2.41

Kipré spent last year on loan with Cardiff City before returning to become an important part of the side at the Hawthorns under Corberan, making 38 league appearances for the Midlands outfit so far this season (all stats from Fbref).

But he was absent for the draw at home to Watford after coming off with a shoulder issue in their 1-1 draw against Millwall the previous Friday.

Corberan is optimistic that Kipré will be available for selection for this weekend’s clash against relegation-threatened Stoke.

The Spaniard revealed that he was still too sore to compete on Monday, but that they hope he can train with the team this week ahead of the game with the Potters.

"On Sunday he tried to train with the medical department and he couldn't,” said Corberan, via Birmingham Live.

“Still there is soreness.

“We expect that, with the passing of the next 48 hours, I think he needs to be ready to train with the team.

Related Carlos Corberan reveals what West Brom need to do now vs Watford after Millwall draw Carlos Corberan praised the mentality of his West Brom squad as he targets three points against Watford on Monday.

“Hopefully he is ready and is available [for Saturday] but always it's important to have our full squad ready for my selection."

Kipré initially tried to continue in the game against Millwall, having gone down after putting in a challenge on Jake Cooper.

However, he was unable to keep playing and thus was substituted during the second half after an awkward landing.

A John Swift penalty secured an important point against the Lions, with West Brom again drawing on Monday when they faced the Hornets.

Goals from Brandon Thomas-Asante and Darnell Furlong saw Albion earn another big point in their pursuit of a top six finish.

West Brom league position

Corberan’s side sit fifth in the Championship table, eight points clear of the chasing pack outside the play-off places.

West Brom have played a game more than some of their top six rivals, but will be confident in the points gap they have created.

The Baggies have six games remaining to secure their place in the play-offs, where they could earn promotion to the Premier League.

West Brom face Stoke on 6 April in a 3pm kick-off.

Kipré’s return will be important for West Brom

This is a positive development for West Brom, as a shoulder injury like that could have easily led to a longer-term absence.

Kipré has done extremely well to turn around his career at the Hawthorns this season, and it speaks volumes that he was sorely missed on Monday.

Corberan will want the centre-back available for the run-in, as well as the play-offs if they get there, so it is a good sign that he could be back for the Stoke game.

The club has handled the situation well as they could have rushed him back for the Watford game, which would’ve been a big risk as he then may have aggravated his injury, but instead they’ve given him ample recovery time.