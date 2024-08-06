Highlights Financial issues may force West Brom to sell Molumby to Millwall - will they cash in?

Uncertainty over Molumby's future at West Brom could lead to a move back to Millwall soon.

Molumby's contract expiring next summer and missed games may prompt West Brom to sell.

Former England midfielder, Carlton Palmer, believes that Jayson Molumby will return to Millwall this summer amid West Bromwich Albion's financial issues.

The Baggies have been placed under an EFL-imposed business plan that will restrict their transfer activity for the rest of the month, after concerns that the club are running close to breaching financial rules.

With money needing to be raised, several fringe players could leave West Brom in the coming weeks, including Molumby, who has been linked with a move back to Millwall, a club he previously played for on loan.

According to The Mirror, the 24-year-old has been a target for Neil Harris throughout the transfer window, and he could soon be adding to the 40 appearances he already has in South London.

However, it is still yet to be seen whether or not West Brom are happy to sell the midfielder, who is well liked by Carlos Corberán.

Palmer can see West Brom having to cash-in on Molumby

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer has issued his insight on Molumby's situation: "He impressed previously when he's been on loan at Millwall before and the 24-year-old was a key part of Corberán's side. He really likes the player, but he missed the majority of last season.

"His contract is set to expire next summer and, following a recent financial update which has confirmed, West Bromwich Albion are under a financial plan due to being at risk for breaking spending rules. It's been believed that Molumby might become one of those that West Bromwich Albion might be forced to cash in on.

"He's also in a bit of bother after he got an FA charge for apparently throwing a punch in a pre-season game against Mallorca behind closed doors. We’re just waiting to see what the FA do as a punishment for Molumby. It might be financial or might, more than likely, be a match ban."

Jayson Molumby West Bromwich Albion Stats (TransferMarkt) Season Apps (Starts) Goals Assists 2021-22 31 (17) 1 0 2022-23 43 (31) 4 4 2023-24 24 (12) 0 1

Molumby's lack of certainty over his future will entice Millwall

The Republic of Ireland international signed a three-year deal when he first moved to The Hawthorns as a 22-year-old, a year after first making the switch on a loan. However, it looks as though his association with the club will come to an end.

Molumby has made over 100 appearances in all competitions for West Brom, but missed out on the play-offs due to a foot injury that he picked up over the Christmas period.

This lack of action at the end of the campaign could see him as a forgotten man, and entice Millwall further to make a move. Palmer believes that this could lead to a move in the coming days: "It's one of those where West Brom will look and say well, they won't want to lose him next summer on a free transfer.

"They’re worried about FFP, so if Millwall come in with a reasonable offer for Molumby. It's likely that West Brom will cash in on the player.

"He's not a player that, as I say, Carlos wants to lose, but he didn't have him for most of last season, so it might be one of those where they looked to cash in on him before the transfer window ends."