Carlton Palmer believes that the West Brom hierarchy and supporters should be happy that Carlos Corberan will not be taking over at Leicester City.

The Foxes are to appoint Ruud van Nistelrooy as a replacement to Steve Cooper instead of Corberan who had been linked.

It was reported by Guillem Balague that the Baggies’ manager was a leading contender for the role.

However, he is now set to remain at the Hawthorns after the Premier League side instead opted for Van Nistelrooy.

Corberan has earned a lot of praise for his work with Albion, having been in charge since October 2022.

Carlos Corberan's West Brom record - as of Nov. 28th (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 102 45 27 30 44.12

Carlton Palmer criticises Man United’s handling of Van Nistelrooy

Palmer believes that Manchester United handled the arrival of Van Nistelrooy in the summer poorly, with the ex-PSV Eindhoven manager joining Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff.

The 58-year-old believes that he should’ve left with Ten Hag if he was truly brought in as part of the coaching setup, and not as a potential replacement for his fellow Dutchman.

“It’s been reported that Ruud van Nistelrooy is expected to accept an offer from Leicester City to become their new head coach,” Palmer told Football League World.

“And apparently he should be in charge for his first game against Brentford on Saturday.

“Listen, as I said, I was a little bit disappointed with what happened at Manchester United, this is just my opinion, I don’t know the facts.

“But Van Nistelrooy was brought in to Manchester United, always felt he was brought in to replace Ten Hag when they sacked him, which was the case, so I don’t like things like that.

“If he was brought into the club by Ten Hag then he should’ve left with Ten Hag.

“And so obviously if he’s brought in in the capacity that he was brought in at the time, then it makes things very difficult for someone like Ten Hag.

“I don’t know Ruud, he’s a legend of Manchester United, but I just didn’t like the situation that was there.

“If Manchester United wanted Ten Hag out, they should’ve sacked him.”

Palmer makes Carlos Corberan future claim

Palmer believes that Corberan is happy at West Brom, and that he will want to take on the challenge of bringing the club back to the Premier League as long as he continues to have the backing of the new owners.

“So it looks like he’s going to get his opportunity, he did well as caretaker manager for Manchester United, albeit the opposition were the opposition,” he continued.

“The players seem to take to him, they seem to like him, and he is a legend of the game, so we will see how that works out.

“Obviously, with the links that have been made with Carlos Corberan, the West Brom hierarchy and fans will be happy.

“But, he’s come out and said he’s happy at West Brom, the way he’s given the autonomy to do what he’s doing, he’s happy there.

“And as long as that remains the same, and he’s given the opportunity to take West Brom up to the Premier League, I think he’ll be happy to do that.

“He looks like a really genuine person.”

Palmer expects Leicester difficulty for Van Nistelrooy

Palmer has warned that the Leicester job will be quite difficult for Van Nistelrooy, perhaps indicating that remaining at West Brom is the best option for Corberan for now.

“So, let’s see how Van Nistelrooy goes in and does at Leicester City, I think it’s a difficult ask, it was a difficult ask for Steve Cooper.

“Not much investment in the club, and so it’s going to be really, really difficult for him to do it and be successful there.

“Unless in January, and I’m assuming there’s obviously going to be provisos on him taking the job from his point of view, but if they haven’t got the money to go out and spend then they haven’t got the money.

“We’ll have to see, because at the moment they’ve sacked Steve Cooper and they’re in the bottom three, so we’ll see how Ruud does.”

Corberan deserves backing from West Brom

Corberan has done excellent work with West Brom, and it comes as no surprise that he has been linked with a potential Premier League move.

The Midlands outfit should be glad that they have been able to stave off this interest for the time being, but it should also serve as a warning.

Corberan deserves to be backed by the new owners, and the January transfer window will be a good opportunity to do that.

If they do not back Corberan, then they might not be able to keep him when the next big position opens up.