Highlights Exciting times ahead for West Brom as Florida-based businessman Shilen Patel is set to take over, offering investment and hope for Premier League return.

Coach Carlos Corberan remains a key figure in the club's future, with his positive impact and hard work earning support from the fans.

Rumors of potential managerial change have been squashed, emphasizing the importance of unity under Corberan's leadership for West Brom's success.

West Bromwich Albion are expected to announce their takeover at some point this week.

Florida-based businessman Shilen Patel is set to purchase an 87.8% stake in the Baggies from current shareholder Guochuan Lai, ending a miserable eight-year stint in charge of the Black Country outfit.

As the Albion faithful look forward to more prosperous times, they’ll be hoping Patel can offer investment into a Premier League side, with the club aiming to return to the top-flight at the third time of asking under Carlos Corberan.

The Spaniard has transformed Albion’s fortunes with very limited resources since taking the hotseat at The Hawthorns back in October 2022, lifting the club from the bottom of the second tier table to play-off contention in his opening term.

This season, West Brom find themselves firmly in the mix for a place in the top six and will aim to fight off the competition during the final 12 games of the campaign.

Prospective owner Patel was recently at B71 for West Brom’s home match against Southampton, and Corberan’s reveal of the meeting held with him is sure to leave Albion fans both relieved and excited.

Carlos Corberan’s reveal about Shilen Patel talks

Despite a disappointing evening against the Saints, which included Corberan being sent off for touching the ball while it was still in play, the former Huddersfield Town coach opened up about his first words with Patel and admitted he was excited about the new possibilities under the American.

Speaking to the Express & Star, Corberan said: “He is someone that is going to bring a lot of resources and energy to help put the club in the place it deserves to be.

“It’s not the same if you have money than if you don’t, to buy whatever you want.

“You need to adapt to the possibilities that you have.

“We are still in the same part of the process. Everything is still waiting to be completed and we understand the excitement of the people because the staff, the players and the fans all know that it’s something positive for the club and everyone is looking forward to it being complete.”

There has been some unease recently among the fanbase surrounding Corberan’s future at West Brom under the new ownership model.

A report from Italian outfit Tuttosport suggested Torino boss Ivan Juric was being targeted to replace Corberan at the end of the season, with Patel looking to stamp his authority on the club at the beginning of his reign.

The report also stated West Brom had offered Juric a contract in excess of £2m plus bonuses per season, if he was to make the switch to the West Midlands.

In further developments, The Telegraph’s John Percy rubbished links about a managerial change at The Hawthorns on his X account, tweeting: “Carlos Corberan absolutely safe (despite reports from abroad) and should now get the backing he deserves for doing such an outstanding job.”

Carlos Corberan deserves opportunity under new regime

Parting ways with Corberan would have got the Patel era off to a terrible start for the supporters, so it’s a huge relief that the 40-year-old will remain in charge to continue the positive work he's started.

Not only that, the fact that the Spaniard spoke so positively about the new owner after their first meeting shows the excitement he has in the project moving forward and that is a massive boost for the Baggies.

Corberan has been a tremendous addition to Albion, managing to reunite a broken fanbase with positive results as well as fielding a dedicated and hardworking team that the supporters can be proud of every week.

He’s managed to improve the majority of the playing squad in financially troubling times and has earned the right to see what can be achieved under him with the right investment.

After doing an outstanding job so far, keeping hold of the Spaniard could be a significant decision in the history of the club and has the potential to be the difference maker for the Baggies getting back to the Premier League and prospering for years to come.