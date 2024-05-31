Highlights Can Carlos Coberan improve West Brom's away form to bridge the gap in the Championship standings?

Albion's poor away record in the season needs addressing to secure a more consistent performance.

Despite potential job offers, fans hope to see 'Don Carlos' lead the team to better results on the road.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion have cemented themselves as a strong Championship force over the past 12 months.

Carlos Corberan's side were among the top six for a large proportion of the season, and gave themselves a strong chance of returning to the Premier League after a three-year absence.

The Spaniard has earned a vast amount of praise throughout his time at The Hawthorns, having joined the club when Albion were rooted to the bottom of the Championship in October 2022.

In what had been a largely unsettling period for all connected with the West Midlands outfit - only ended this February through Shilen Patel's takeover - Corberan was able to galvanise a squad that came within a whisker of reaching the play-offs after just half a season in charge in 2022/23, before recently suffering a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Southampton in the play-off semi-finals.

Carlos Corberan must improve West Brom away form

Obviously, whilst Corberan has largely performed miracles in B71, the 41-year-old isn't flawless.

Therefore, Football League World quizzed our West Bromwich Albion fan pundit, Matt Smith, on which particular facet the club must seek to improve on when the new season gets underway on the weekend of August 10th.

"I think the only thing that Carlos Corberan could do differently is to try to improve our away form," he began. "Because, I suppose that's the difference between Albion and the teams that finished in the top four this year.

"The amount of points we dropped away from home is probably the difference between us and Southampton in fourth - which is quite a big gap, and obviously it cost us in the play-offs as well," he added.

"Maybe that means giving us a bit more of a threat away from home or even making us harder to beat, despite trying to beat up the model the team is set up in."

He concluded: "Apart from that, I don't think there's too much at all that Corberan needs to improve himself. It's probably more the standard of players which needs improving if we are to bridge that gap."

West Bromwich Albion's form on the road

If truth be told, Smith gives a fair assessment when highlighting the away form as the main aspect of Albion's play which needs addressing if they are to become a more consistent outfit, and one which can bridge the gap between them and the automatic promotion places, which ended at 21 points after the 46-game regular season.

Overall, Albion held the 14th-best away record in the division, accumulating just 26 points and six wins from 23 games on the road - an average of 1.13 points per game.

West Bromwich Albion's Home v Away Form (23/24) Wins Draws Losses GD Points League Rank Home 15 4 4 +21 49 5th Away 6 8 9 +2 26 14th All Stats Correct as per SoccerStats

Another slightly alarming stat is that over half of their concessions - 47 in total - came on the road with a tally of 30, so it's clear that Corberan may have to adjust his team's shape or game plan next season, with Albion now potentially one of the favourites for promotion under his management and with financial backing.

If they are able to address the problems they endured on the road and continue their consistent form in B71, there's no reason why this squad - albeit changes will be made - can mount a sustainable promotion bid and make it third time lucky for Corberan, having missed out on promotion this season and in the 2022 play-off final with Huddersfield Town.

Carlos Corberan latest

However, the aforementioned scenario could well depend on whether the former Valencia B goalkeeper is in The Hawthorns' dugout next season amid reports linking him with several vacancies.

Corberan has been linked with the vacancy at Leicester City, as it is expected that Enzo Maresca will depart for Chelsea. Meanwhile, he has been linked with the Burnley job after Vincent Kompany's shock departure to Bayern Munich, featuring alongside other Championship managers such as Mark Robins and Marti Cifuentes on that respective shortlist.

And finally, a recent report from Football Insider claims that his representatives have contacted Birmingham City as they search for Tony Mowbray's successor ahead of their first campaign in League One since 1995. However, it feels like the most extraordinary circumstances would have to play out for the Spaniard to join Albion's West Midlands rivals.

Regardless of whoever is in charge next season at West Brom - supporters will be praying it is 'Don Carlos' - the away form is definitely an issue which needs rectifying as soon as possible.