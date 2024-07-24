Okay Yokuslu's proposed move from West Brom to Trabzonspor has stalled after Carlos Corberan stepped in to prevent the transfer from happening, according to reports from Turkey.

Turkish outlet Kuzey Ekspress have reported that the 30-year-old was on the verge of signing for the Süper Lig outfit and that it was only a matter of days before his signing was announced, but the Baggies boss has stalled negotiations for the time being.

It was reported that an agreement was reached with Yokuslu on all terms prior to Corberan stepping in, but negotiations between the two parties remain ongoing, so the Turkish international could well still return to his homeland this summer.

Carlos Corberan steps in to stall Okay Yokuslu's move

It remains to be seen why Corberan has stepped in to stall Yokuslu's move to Turkey, but he's clearly unhappy with something.

Perhaps the Baggies boss wanted a replacement signed first, or he's not happy with the financial terms of the deal, but this delay will frustrate Trabzonspor, particularly with a number of clubs interested in the midfielder this summer.

Initially, it looked as if Yokulsu would be joining Trabzonspor's domestic rivals Beskitas this summer, before a move fell through earlier this month.

After a move to the Turkish capital fell through, it was Hull City who were reportedly interested in a move for the midfielder who helped Turkey reach the quarter-finals of the recent Euros, with the Tigers being owned by Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali.

However, a couple of days ago, reports in Turkey suggested that Yokulsu would snub a move to the Baggies' Championship rivals and opt to join Trabzonspor, and it looked as if the 30-year-old would be unveiled in his homeland in the near future prior to Corberan stepping in.

With just a year left on his deal at The Hawthorns, West Brom looked set to cash in on the midfielder, and despite the deal reportedly being stalled, he could still depart, with the Baggies and Trabzonspor said to still be in negotiations.

Selling Okay Yokuslu seems a sensible move this summer for West Brom

There's no doubt that Yokuslu is a talented player, and he helped an unfancied Baggies side reach the play-offs last season, but with a year left on his deal, it makes sense to cash in on the 30-year-old.

Given his contract situation, this summer represents the last opportunity for West Brom to make decent money on Yokuslu, and with a number of clubs interested in him, it appears he will leave The Hawthorns this summer.

Okay Yokuslu's 2023/24 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 44 Minutes played 3,245 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass accuracy 87.4% Chances created 13 Dribble success 51.2% Touches 2,395 Tackles won 65.2% Duels won 57.0%

Yokuslu is a big player for West Brom, and Corberan clearly rates him as seen by him stepping in at the last moment to stall a deal, but it's probably in the best interests of the club for the Turkish midfielder to depart and bring in some much-needed cash.

It remains to be seen why Corberan wanted to stall the deal, but with negotiations still ongoing between the two clubs, a move to Turkey still appears a possibility for Yokuslu.

You would hope if you are an Albion fan that Corberan would get the money that Yokuslu would command to re-invest into his first-team squad, and to land a replacement midfielder for that matter too, but finding a successor for such a talented player would be easier said than done.