West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan has alerted Leeds United about where Southampton can be most dangerous, ahead of their play-off final.

The side who denied Leeds even the slightest of opportunities to gain automatic promotion to the Premier League is the one that, again, stands in their way, as they pursue a first-time return to the top flight.

As much can be said about Russell Martin's side too, who came fourth in the chasing pack of four that was going after those top two spots for all 46 games of the 2023/24 Championship season.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87

So it all comes down to Sunday afternoon. Wembley will be their Colosseum, and the two teams will fight to the death in order to relieve themselves of the seeming burden of being in the Championship; although, with the way this season panned out, there's every chance that the promoted teams will be back there soon enough.

The Saints beat West Brom on their way to the final, and the Albion boss has indirectly told Leeds what they can expect from their opposition in the final.

Carlos Corberan's Southampton warning to Leeds

The Spaniard has pointed out how deadly Southampton were when they turned the ball over as something for Daniel Farke's team to be wary of.

Reflecting on their second-leg loss at St Mary's Stadium, Corberan said, via Leeds Live: "We tried to play the game in the attacking half and we managed to break through a couple of times, but, in general, we couldn’t break their press and they were using our mistakes to create opportunities and goals.

"For the first goal, we have given the ball away in the middle of the pitch when we had broken the press on one side and had the chance to attack down the other side. We lost the ball and they used the transition well to score the first goal.

"That first goal made the game more complicated, but the feeling didn’t change. We couldn’t progress with the ball."

The play-off final stat that works in Leeds' favour

Both the League One and Two play-off finals happened last weekend, with Oxford United and Crawley Town being promoted from their respective leagues.

They faced Bolton Wanderers and Crewe Alexandre, respectively - teams that they had failed to beat in the regular season. Oxford lost 5-0 in their second meeting of the season with Bolton. Crawley had lost both of their matches against Lee Bell's side in the 23/24 campaign, prior to the weekend.

Leeds find themselves in the same position as the two Wembley victors - without a win over their opponents in the regular season. They lost 5-2 on aggregate across both games.

Usually, this would fill teams with worry, but it seems to be working out the opposite way this season.

It is often harder to prepare for a team if you have already beaten them twice, and in a fairly convincing manner. It's easier to gloss over things that you didn't do as well as you'd like because you won the game.

That's the position that Martin may find himself in, whereas Farke should have free rein to pick the bones of those two previous games with the Saints, identify what went wrong, and make adjustments to his team, accordingly.