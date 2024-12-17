Southampton made the difficult decision to dismiss Russell Martin on Sunday, just seven months after he guided them to a Championship Play-Off victory.

The step-up to the Premier League was always going to be a tough challenge for the Saints, and they have made a dismal start, picking up just five points from their opening 16 matches.

Their season was epitomised in the game against Tottenham Hotspur, where, despite having their fair share of possession, they conceded five goals, making a series of defensive errors.

Martin's departure will see attention turn to finding a replacement and the early list of contenders has a certain Carlos Corberan leading the way, according to a report from Football Insider.

The 41-year-old has been in charge of West Bromwich Albion for just over two years and has got his team challenging around the play-offs despite off-field adversity.

EFL Championship standings, as of December 16 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Sheffield United 21 +19 45 2nd Leeds United 21 +22 42 3rd Burnley 21 +18 41 4th Sunderland 21 +15 40 5th Blackburn Rovers 20 +8 37 6th Middlesbrough 21 +10 34 7th Watford 20 +3 34 8th West Bromwich Albion 21 +8 32 9th Sheffield Wednesday 21 -4 29

While his dynamic style is a far cry from Martin's slow build-up, he may be just what Southampton need to turn around a woeful start to the 2024-25 season.

Carlton Palmer admits Corberan move is possible

With the above topic in mind, Football League World exclusively spoke to Carlton Palmer, who gave his thoughts on whether the Baggies should be worried about Corberan departing: "Carlos Corberan has done a fantastic job at West Bromwich Albion, but the major problem for them is that they have drawn far too many games.

"Carlos is linked with a move to Southampton and it wouldn't surprise me (if he left) as the faithful at West Brom have been getting on his back a little bit and that is the one thing that changes a manager's mind. Look at Neil Harris when he walked away from Millwall, Ryan Lowe when he walked away after the job he had done at Preston. "

Palmer continued to emphasise that managing a team is never easy, and if head coaches don't feel supported by the fans, it can lead them to reconsider their position at the club.

Speaking about the move from a Saints perspective, the former England international added: "Southampton are a Premier League club who will pay the compensation if they have to, and I could see him leaving West Brom if Southampton come for him.

"He will obviously speak to them (Southampton) and while they are in a difficult position, he will believe he has the tools to get them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

"So, it is worrying times for West Brom supporters and I always say be careful what you wish for."

Southampton would need a complete change of style under Corberan

While Corberan's achievements have likely earned him a spot managing in the top tier, his differing style to Martin may cause initial issues.

Having focused on possession-based football in his 18-month reign, it may not be simple to withdraw it from the players in a few weeks. Therefore, if the Baggies' head coach does make the move to the south coast, they must expect an initial lull in terms of performances and results.

In all likelihood, relegation is on the cards and to stay up they would have to average around 1.60 points per game, which is incredibly difficult with the squad at their disposal.

Therefore, if Corberan does join, an eye on how he can prepare them for the Championship is a good idea, as a second season in Premier League football seems beyond them.