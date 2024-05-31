Highlights Corberan's work at West Brom and Huddersfield has earned him praise and recognition for punching above his weight.

Burnley's interest in Corberan as a replacement for Kompany may not align with his styles.

With new ownership at West Brom, Corberan should consider staying to build on his success rather than jumping ship to Burnley.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom’s Carlos Corberan has emerged as a potential candidate to replace Vincent Kompany at Burnley.

According to The Athletic, the Spaniard is on the shortlist of the Lancashire outfit following the departure of their manager to Bayern Munich, with Corberan amongst those admired.

The Clarets are preparing for life back in the Championship after Kompany led them to a 19th place finish in the Premier League last season, despite Burnley battering the second-tier in the 12 months prior.

Carlos Corberan's West Brom record

Carlos Corberan's West Brom record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses PPG 84 39 18 27 1.61

Corberan has earned a lot of plaudits for his work with the Baggies, guiding them to the play-offs despite having to handle off-field issues throughout the campaign. It's a feat he managed earlier in his managerial career, taking Huddersfield Town to the Championship play-off final in 2022 against the odds.

A 3-1 loss to Southampton in the semi-finals ended their hopes of promotion to the top flight, consigning the club to another year in the second tier.

However, there is optimism that the new ownership can help fund Corberan’s bid to go one step further in the next campaign, should he remain at the Hawthorns.

Burnley would a sideways step for Corberan

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the 41-year-old would be a good appointment for Burnley…

Declan Harte

Corberan has done excellently with West Brom, having previously also done a great job at Huddersfield.

While he wasn’t quite able to get over the line in terms of promotion with either club, he was working with less resources than his competition, helping those teams punch above their weight.

At Burnley, he could finally get the resources he needs to compete at the very top of the division.

The Clarets are used to an aggressive, attacking style of play, but would have to adapt to the Spaniard’s tactics as they are hardly identical and maybe a little bit safer than Burnley were used to under Kompany. However, with one or two strong additions in the summer market, it wouldn't be much of an issue in the EFL.

West Brom should be concerned at the prospect of losing Corberan this summer, although it remains to be seen whether Burnley can actually convince him to switch clubs.

If Corberan is to leave Albion this summer, then he should only be looking at a top flight job, either in England or elsewhere.

The new owners at West Brom could also provide him with what he needs to compete, making the role at Turf Moor a bit of a sideways move.

Corberan has also been linked with Leicester City as a possible replacement for Enzo Maresca, which would make a lot more sense as a next step if he was planning to leave the Baggies.

Alfie Burns

Corberan is getting recognised for his fine work at Huddersfield and West Brom. That was to be expected after he had two clubs punching above their weight and competing for a place in the Premier League.

The West Brom deserves to be on the radar of ambitious clubs in both the Premier League and Championship. However, under new ownership and very much looking up rather than down, West Brom can match his ambitions now.

In the Championship next year, the Baggies will be expected to compete with Burnley and challenge for a place in the Premier League. Corberan really should be considering that before he thinks about jumping ship; it's surely easier for him to build if everything aligns for him at West Brom than jump ship across a division.

Corberan and Kompany's styles really don't go hand-in-hand either. Corberan wouldn't be a natural successor to what's been going on at Turf Moor and, whilst he might take the handbrake off a touch with a better squad, it's not what has brought him success at this level before. It would be bold Burnley asking a coach to do something different after poaching him on the success of his previous jobs.

It isn't really a surprise to see Burnley looking at him but, in all honesty, Corberan should stick put this summer and see where West Brom are in another 12 months, backing his ability to still be sought after another good season.