As the poor form of West Brom's Aston Villa loanee, Lewis Dobbin, continues, Carlos Corberan and Shilen Patel may look to take action in January, especially as a difference-maker becomes key.

After a double-digit move of around £10 million from Everton to Aston Villa in the summer, West Brom fans were delighted as the Midlands side cultivated the signature of Dobbin even on a temporary basis.

The Villan enjoyed a sustained spell in The Toffees' first team, registering 227 minutes in 12 appearances in the 2023/24 season, scoring one goal in the English top-flight (Fotmob).

However, sadly, this form has remained unseen by the Baggies fans, especially when a difference-maker is needed now more than ever at the Hawthorns.

Dobbin has failed to be the answer to West Brom worries

Another depressing draw at Deepdale marks just one win in West Brom's previous 12 outings, a run of form that has seen the Championship's early pace-setters slip out of the top six.

Bemusing Albion fans, however, was the inclusion of Dobbin in the starting 11, a feat that was marked for the first time against Preston almost four months after his arrival.

Villa look to recall the winger themselves, seeing this lack of involvement, but should the decision be left to Carlos Corberan or Shilen Patel, the failure of Dobbin to cement a sustained spell in Corberan's side is telling.

West Brom winger stats 2024/25 (Fotmob) Player Appearances Starts Goals Assists Lewis Dobbin 14 1 0 0 Karlan Grant 18 16 4 2 Tom Fellows 18 15 0 7 Mikey Johnston 14 5 0 1

Even others who have failed to make a lasting impression this campaign, such as Mikey Johnston, have enjoyed more prominent outings than the 21-year-old, whose stats hardly give an incentive to force his way onto the teamsheet.

Letting Dobbin out the door could allow another to come through

Shilen Patel immediately made clear his strategical prerogative to keep the Baggies bouncing upon his first season at the helm, through the reduction of the wage bill.

Patel was able to cut down the annual payroll of West Brom's wages by £2,544,000 last summer, now even though Dobbin only counts for £8,000 and is extremely low on the list of earners, his exit could likely fuel a replacement that could offer the Baggies a new dimension (Capology estimates).

As the winter window approaches, this is a thought process that absolutely must be considered by Patel and Corberan, especially as they seek to slide the side from their slumber.

West Brom only recently demonstrated their resourcefulness in the January market last season, when Johnston became an Albion fan-favourite.

Similar shrewd business must be taken, especially if West Brom desire to be around the play-off places come the end of the season and stop the campaign from sliding away.

That business may well be the end result of Dobbin heading back to Villa, opening up a place in the squad and on the wage bill. It would be no surprise to learn of Corberan and Patel plotting such a call to hit the ground running in January.