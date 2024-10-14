Daryl Dike has endured a dreadful time since his arrival at West Bromwich Albion during the January 2022 window.

At the time of his arrival, he looked set to be a very exciting addition to a team that needed an extra spark in their quest to return to the Premier League.

Dike thrived under then-Albion boss Valerien Ismael at Barnsley during the previous season, scoring regularly for the Yorkshire outfit and looking comfortable in the Championship.

Daryl Dike's 2020/21 loan spell at Barnsley (All competitions) Appearances 22 Goals 9 Assists 0

The Baggies reportedly agreed a deal worth £7m+ with Orlando City to get an agreement over the line for him - and it looked as though he was going to be worth every penny - based on his displays at Oakwell.

But his time at The Hawthorns has been ruined by injuries, with muscle issues disrupting his start to life in the Midlands.

He then ruptured his Achilles in April 2023, which kept him out of action for an extended period of time, before suffering a similar injury to his other leg in February earlier this year during an away match at Ipswich Town.

Daryl Dike closing in on West Brom return

These injury battles would have defeated other footballers, but Dike has remained mentally strong and is earning his reward from that, with the United States forward closing in on a return to action.

Speaking about Dike's progress in his quest to recover, Albion boss Carlos Corberan told the Express and Star: "He is now training with a team, but with the under 21s, so his first step to come back...we have been specific.

"Individual physical work, and then technical and tactical, but when we moved to the collective training drills, the first step the medical staff wanted to do was with the under-21s.

"Then, he has done analytical drills with us, but not game situations. They will come in the international break."

Dike will now play in at least one game for the U21s before he's considered as a first-team option for Corberan, with the Baggies understandably not keen to rush him back following a torrid, long spell with injury issues.

Daryl Dike's return will be exciting for West Brom

Albion are already thriving without Dike and some of that is down to Josh Maja, who has enjoyed a remarkable 2024/25 campaign so far.

Scoring seven goals in nine appearances, with his hat-trick on the opening day of the season helping his cause, Maja is someone who simply has to start at the moment.

He probably could have scored even more goals, but his goalscoring rate so far this season has been astonishing, and he will want to keep that up.

Even if he can't produce every week, there are other talented attackers who can step up to the plate and make a difference at this level.

Mikey Johnston was a real asset on loan last term - and could make a real difference now he has joined the Baggies permanently.

Tom Fellows, meanwhile, will only get better and become a bigger threat in the final third, having made a real impact during the opening stages of the campaign.

John Swift can also make a real difference at this level considering the experience he has - and Grady Diangana is an excellent option to have when he's on top.

If Dike can return and stay fit, he will be another excellent attacking option to have, having scored seven goals in 23 league appearances for Albion during the 2022/23 season.

The American is strong, can hold the ball up well, link up with his teammates effectively, is a threat in the air and has a real knack for getting himself in the right positions.

He has all the ingredients needed to be a major asset for the Baggies, but it may take him time to get into a rhythm again after spending so long out of action.

And he needs to try and ensure he remains fit for long enough to be able to get himself into that rhythm.