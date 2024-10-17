Carlos Corberan has provided an update on Semi Ajayi's availability for West Bromwich Albion following a bizarre incident involving the Nigerian national team in the recent AFCON qualifying window.

The Albion centre-back, who has appeared for the Super Eagles on 39 occasions since his maiden cap back in September 2018, was part of the squad which were 'held hostage' in Al Abraq Airport prior to an encounter with Libya on Tuesday night, which was subsequently postponed.

Ajayi has been a constant in the West Brom side since his arrival from Rotherham United back in 2019, which has continued under Corberan since his appointment two seasons ago, often partnering his fellow seasoned Championship performer, Kyle Bartley, in the process.

The West Midlands side return to action with a trip to newly-promoted Oxford United on Saturday afternoon, with the Spaniard revealing the club's standpoint over the aforementioned developments, as well as Ajayi's availability.

Semi Ajayi involved in bizarre Libya vs Nigeria pre-game incident

As referenced above, Ajayi was one of José Peseiro's Nigeria squad who were preparing for an African Cup of Nations Qualifier against Libya in midweek, days after emerging 1-0 victors against the same opponents at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium last Friday.

Initially planning to fly into the city of Benghazi, the team's flight would land earlier at Al Abraq Airport, which was four hours away from the previous destination, as well as reportedly being closed.

Captain and former Watford defender, William Troost-Ekong wrote on his Instagram profile: "Proud of this team, NAIJA SPIRIT can’t be broken."

"Throw at us what you want, it’s in our blood to overcome. I've seen a lot in my 10 years with this group, but nothing like this, an experience that has brought us even closer TOGETHER."

"The video was last night 6 hours after the surprise landing in an abandoned airport with no food, drink or connection to let loved ones know we had arrived. Still finding a way to stay together, positive and fuelling our spirit."

It has been reported that members of the squad believed that it was an act of sabotage from the Libyan Government, with the country's football federation subsequently stating: "The Libyan Football Federation apologises to the Libyan football fans everywhere and the parties concerned with the arrangements of the match due to the state of confusion caused by the Nigerian Football Federation, which led to the failure to hold the match on time,"

Speaking ahead of Albion's trip to the Kassam Stadium this weekend, Corberan stated that the situation was completely out of the club's control, although they had been in contact with the 30-year-old.

The Baggies boss stated that Ajayi should be in contention to feature from the off against Des Buckingham's side on Saturday lunchtime, via Birmingham Live.

“The club was in contact. It was not easy, we have to adapt to the situation. It is true that he didn’t have the minutes that normally he usually is getting when travelling but at the same time he was having minutes before he went."

“It has been a strange situation but something that is totally out of our control. What we can do is to adapt and find the best way to help him to recover and make him ready for the game. That is what we can control," Corberan explained.

He added: “I think it is enough, Thursday and Friday, because it is not the first time I have done this with the players. It’s different preparation. You would like to have the players always during the week but when they go with their national team always they have these challenges and we need to adapt to them.

“There is a reason why the players go with their national team because they are good players in their country and this is an important thing too. Paddy (McNair) for example has played two 90 minutes for his country and for me this is an amazing thing for us. Because for us he was not playing so for me it is more positive, the game time. Semi didn’t play but he was playing minutes in a row (for us) so probably this small rest is not going to be negative for him.”

West Brom should be unaffected by Semi Ajayi predicament

As Corberan revealed, this isn't a new situation for him to be in. Therefore, he and his players should remain unaffected by what has gone on, especially with it largely being out of the club's control.

Of course, it would have been frustrating from a personal point of view for Ajayi that he was unable to feature once more for his country during the week.

However, there should be no major concerns regarding match fitness and sharpness from the club, with the long-serving defender playing and starting in all nine Championship games so far.

Semi Ajayi - 24/25 Championship Stats Total Matches Played 9 Matches Started 9 Clean Sheets 5 Tackles per Game 0.8 Recoveries per Game 3.1 Dribbled Past per Game 0.2 Interceptions per Game 1.1 Duels Won per Game 3.7 All Stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 17/10/24)

Even so, it wouldn't have been a complete disaster for Corberan if Ajayi wasn't ready to start against the U's, with Everton loanee Mason Holgate waiting in the wings to make his first appearance for the club after returning for a second loan stint.