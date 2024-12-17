Southampton will have to pay north of £3m if they want to appoint West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan as their new manager.

This is according to the Express and Star, who have revealed that the Saints will have to fork out a decent amount if they want to lure the Spanish coach to St Mary's.

The south-coast outfit are currently without a manager after relieving Russell Martin of his duties on Sunday night.

Martin had overseen a 5-0 home defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on the same evening, and following that game, it seemed inevitable that the former defender was going to be sacked.

This dismissal wasn't just because of one result. The south-coast side have suffered throughout the 2024/25 campaign, picking up just one league win so far this season.

They currently sit bottom of the Premier League table - and unless their form improves - they may not pick up too many more points before the end of this term.

Premier League table (17th-20th) Team P GD Pts 17 Leicester City 16 -13 14 18 Ipswich Town 16 -12 12 19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 16 -16 9 20 Southampton 16 -25 5 (Table correct as of December 17th, 2024)

Looking destined to be relegated at this point, Martin's successor will have to work miracles at St Mary's, but there may not be a shortage of managers interested in the top job.

Southampton would have to fork out big fee for Carlos Corberan

Clubs are often prepared to spend millions on players, but are more reluctant to do so with managers.

With this in mind, the fact the Saints would have to pay more than £3m to lure Corberan away from West Brom could force them to turn to alternative bosses.

The south-coast club are keen on him though, according to the Express and Star, with officials at St Mary's impressed with his organised and solid defensive style, and ability to keep clean sheets.

Danny Rohl development could give West Brom fans hope

According to talkSPORT, Danny Rohl's compensation is likely to be an issue and with this, they may end up turning to an overseas manager instead.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss is currently tied down to a deal at Hillsborough and so is Corberan at The Hawthorns, so this report will give Albion fans hope that the Saints won't make an approach.

If they do, it could become a problem for the Baggies, who will be desperate to retain their manager.

But the compensation may end up persuading the Saints to look elsewhere.

If they do, that can only be a good thing for West Brom.