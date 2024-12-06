West Brom boss Carlos Corberan wouldn’t entertain talk about the Wolves job after he was linked with a move to Albion’s bitter rivals.

Gary O’Neil is under huge pressure at Molineux after a dismal season so far, with Wolves in the relegation zone and already three points from safety.

It has been reported that he could be sacked after Monday night’s game at West Ham, and there have been suggestions that Corberan could take over.

Even though Albion are going through a difficult period themselves, with the side having won just once in ten, Corberan’s stock remains high given the fine job he has done at The Hawthorns since his appointment.

So, it’s perhaps understandable that he would be on the radar of a Premier League club, although moving to Wolves would be different due to the rivalry between the clubs.

Yet, Corberan didn’t want to give much away when speaking to Birmingham Live, as he insists his focus is on Albion’s game on Sunday.

“I came here just to be focused on giving you answers to questions on the game we are going to play against Sheffield United. For me, it's a very important game and all of my concentration is on this. I just want to give answers related with this topic.

“We are playing one game on Sunday that is very, very important for us. We are preparing well because we know Sheffield United are a team who are competing at a very high level. Right now, they're the best team in the league, even without the points deduction. All of my concentration and focus is on this.

“I am a little bit far from any type of rumour or speculation or talks. I have learned the best way to make my job is to be focused in my job. The best way to do things is to focus on the things that I can control.”

West Brom need to kick-on under Carlos Corberan

This is the answer you often get from managers, although given the link is with Wolves, some Albion fans may have preferred to hear Corberan to dismiss it entirely.

He knows all about the animosity having been in charge when Wolves beat the Baggies in the FA Cup back in January, and it won’t go down well if he does depart. Plus, he would need to hit the ground running to get Wolves fans onside as well.

But, as he says, it’s just speculation, although it really wouldn’t be a surprise if Wolves are on the lookout for a new boss next week, as O’Neil is massively underachieving given the squad at his disposal.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 18 16 38 2 Burnley 18 17 36 3 Leeds United 18 18 35 4 Sunderland 18 13 33 5 Middlesbrough 18 11 30 6 Watford 18 2 30 7 West Brom 18 7 28

For Corberan and Albion though, it’s all about Sunday, when they face a difficult challenge against the Blades, as they look to get back to winning ways to move back into the play-off places.