Carlos Corberan has outlined what West Brom will be looking for in any potential new signings this January.

The Baggies are currently struggling financially, which could hamper the club’s ability to get active in the winter market.

However, given their current success on the pitch, new arrivals may need to be risked in order to bolster their chances of fighting for promotion this season.

Corberan’s side are inside the play-off places, and have a real shot at earning a top six finish this campaign.

The Spaniard will certainly be keen to bolster his squad for the second half of the season in order to boost their chances of a top flight return.

Corberan outlines key factors needed to sign players

Corberan has outlined the four factors that West Brom will be taking into account when evaluating whether to pursue a move this January.

He believes there are certain qualities clubs need to look for in the winter market compared to in the summer.

"It's not a moment to limit ourselves," said Corberan, via Birmingham Live.

"The market is different to the summer market, as you have less time.

“In the summer you have pre-season, in the summer you have international breaks, in the winter you have the market during times when you are playing games.

“In the winter you don't have the international break until March. It's totally different.

"In the summer you have 12 months in front of you to work with the player, in the winter, four months to work with him.

“Do I see these things as something to consider? Yes.

“If you ask me if it's better if the player has an experience of England? I think so.

“Is it better if the player speaks English? Yes, for the dressing room. Can you fix that? Yes, because there are players and staff who speak French and Spanish.

"Is it better if you have experience of the Championship? Yes, because the adaption is less.

“Is it better if you arrive from a cold place? I think so, because if you arrive from a warmer place, you'll feel more the contrast right now especially.

“Still, we try to get the best player.

“The best players adapt very quickly, but we must consider all of these things too.”

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

West Brom were limited in the summer due to a lack of funds, and thus only made a few signings.

This included two loan deals and one free agent arrival, with Jeremey Sarmiento having even departed again in January due to Brighton triggering a recall clause in the deal.

West Brom’s off-pitch issues impacting on the pitch

It’s clear that the issues behind the scenes are having a detrimental impact on the pitch, which is holding back Corberan’s vision for the team.

The Spaniard is doing an impressive job with the resources he has been given, and Albion look ready to fight for promotion this year.

But it is easy to imagine the club in a stronger league position if they were also in a healthier financial position.

If they can add one or two new signings in January, then that would be a really big positive for the second half of the campaign.