Carlos Corberan has opened up on his working relationship with new West Bromwich Albion owner Shilen Patel.

The Patel family purchased the Baggies earlier this year, with Shilen being appointed chairman following the takeover.

Corberan has been with the club for nearly two years but has had to deal with a lot of difficulties behind the scenes under the previous owners.

Financial issues have held back their ability to spend and compete in the market with their promotion rivals.

However, it is now hoped that the Patel family will be able to help alleviate those issues and help get the Midlands outfit back on track in their pursuit of Premier League football.

Carlos Corberan makes Shilen Patel claim

Corberan has claimed that he enjoys working with Patel, as well as the newly installed sporting director Andrew Nestor.

The West Brom boss believes they share a vision for the club that will help the team improve over the long run, with a lot of discussions held on the right moves that need to be made.

"We share lots of opinions," said Corberan, via the Express & Star.

“With Shilen and Andrew we enjoy a lot working with them because they create a positive collective mentality.

"Shilen, from the first day, wanted to manage the club in the same way he manages another business.

“He believes in the people he put in the club and the people he put in need to talk, to arrive to conclusions, that's the way.

“In the end, there are people who make the last decision.

"But from the people we had here before, now with Andrew and Shilen, with his project to not just be thinking year-by-year, half-season to half-season, it is thinking about creating something special in the club, is to make these decisions in the right moment."

West Brom’s promotion hopes

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of October 8th) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 9 +10 19 2 Sheffield United 9 +9 19 3 Burnley 9 +10 18 4 West Brom 9 +6 17 5 Leeds United 9 +8 16 6 Watford 9 0 16 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

West Brom finished fifth in the Championship table last year, but were eliminated from promotion contention in the semi-finals of the play-offs by Southampton.

Corberan will be hoping his side can go one step further this campaign, and bring the club back to the top flight for the first time since 2021.

The Baggies are currently fourth in the table going into the October international break, having failed to win any of their last three fixtures, two points off leaders Sunderland.

Up next for Albion will be a trip to face Oxford United on 19 October in a 12.30pm kick-off.

West Brom are a club with a lot of potential under the right ownership

West Brom were going backwards under previous owner Guochuan Lai, so supporters will be glad to see a total change in approach under the Patel family.

Being more hands-on is encouraging, and shows a level of care that didn’t exist prior to their arrival.

They clearly want to back Corberan, and the Spaniard has earned their faith with his impressive two years at the Hawthorns so far.

This is a club with a lot of potential, and having someone like Patel overseeing things can help them tap into that potential with the right level of investment into the team.