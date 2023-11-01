Highlights West Brom manager Carlos Corberan compares Grady Diangana's attacking instincts to Real Madrid legend Raul, praising his connection with the game.

West Brom moves up to fifth in the Championship table after their 2-0 win over Coventry City, closing the gap to third place to just two points.

Diangana's recent goal-scoring form is a positive sign for West Brom's promotion hopes, as the team has struggled with injuries in attack.

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan has made a Real Madrid comparison in his praise for Grady Diangana.

Diangana made it goals in back-to-back league fixtures on Monday night when he opened the scoring for the Baggies in their 2-0 win over Coventry City.

Albion moved up to fifth in the Championship table as a result of this victory, with the club aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League this year.

West Brom are unbeaten in their last three, and sit ahead of the likes of Cardiff City and Hull City in the standings due to their superior goal difference.

The gap to third place Leeds United is now just two points following the win against the Sky Blues, with Brandon Thomas-Asante’s goal helping to seal the victory.

Which Real Madrid legend has Carlos Corberan compared Grady Diangana to?

Speaking after the victory over Mark Robins’ side, Corberan highlighted the quality that Dianagana has shown in recent performances.

He has compared the forward’s attacking instincts to Spanish striker Raul, who scored 323 goals for Real Madrid during his illustrious playing career.

“The first goal was the quality of Grady,” said Corberan, via Express & Star.

“First was a collective action that we finished [a shot] to the hands of the keeper and Grady was showing how connected he is with the game.

“This game can be easy but normally not every player goes there to go for the second ball.

“I remember that Raul, the Real Madrid player, he scored many goals in his career being more connected with this actions than the defender and Diangana scored a goal that made me very pleased because he scored a goal showing he is very connected

with the game.”

Where are West Brom in the Championship table?

Diangana took his total to two for the Championship season with his goal against Coventry on Monday night.

The forward will be aiming to continue his goal scoring form of the last few games into the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old has struggled for consistency in front of goal since joining Albion, scoring just six league goals in his previous two seasons at the Hawthorns.

But perhaps this is a sign that an upturn in form is here to stay, with Corberan expressing his pleasure at the manner of his goal against the Sky Blues.

Next up for the Baggies is the visit of promotion rivals Hull to the Hawthorns on 4 November.

Can Grady Diangana power West Brom to Premier League promotion?

This is a good run of form for Diangana, and this public praise from his manager should only help to boost his confidence even further.

The forward has struggled to score consistently for West Brom, but perhaps this recent form is a sign of things to come.

West Brom have struggled with injuries in attack so far this season, so Diangana stepping up would be a real boost to their promotion hopes.

If he can keep this up over the next few weeks then it will be massively uplifting for the club’s hopes of earning a play-off place this year.