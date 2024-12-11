Luton Town and West Brom managers Rob Edwards and Carlos Corberan have been touted as potential future replacements for Gary O’Neil at Wolves.

According to The Athletic, the pair are two possible appointments the Premier League club could make, should they opt for a change in the dugout.

O’Neil is under increasing pressure at Molineux, with his side sitting 19th in the top flight table after 15 games.

Wolves have won just twice so far this campaign, with the team earning nine points from a possible 45.

Edwards and Corberan’s Wolves potential

Edwards is reportedly admired behind the scenes at Wolves, particularly due to his time there both as a player and as an academy coach.

However, Luton’s current poor run of form is also a possible issue, with the Hatters struggling nearer the bottom of the Championship.

Meanwhile, Corberan is also seen as a possible replacement for O’Neil, although there could be some reservations over his history with West Brom, who are rivals to the Premier League team.

It is understood that a compensation package will need to be arranged with the Baggies in order to extract the Spaniard from the Midlands outfit.

It has been reported that O’Neil will remain in charge of Wolves going into the team’s clash this weekend with Ipswich Town.

This will be a huge fixture for the side given they are level on points and both sitting inside the relegation zone prior to Saturday’s kick-off.

Luton Town and West Brom’s Championship prospects

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of December 11th) Team P GD Pts 7 Watford 18 +2 30 8 West Brom 19 +7 29 9 Swansea City 20 +2 27 10 Norwich City 20 +5 26 11 Bristol City 20 0 26 12 Sheffield Wednesday 20 -6 26 13 Millwall 18 +4 25 14 Luton Town 20 -12 22

Luton are back in the Championship this season following their relegation from the top flight, but Edwards’ side sit 14th in the table after their first 20 games.

The gap to the relegation zone is only five points, with the Hatters having played more games than some of their rivals.

West Brom are faring better at the moment, with Corberan’s team eighth and only two points outside of the top six.

However, a run of 10 draws in their last 11 league games has seen them fall down the table after an initially promising start to the term.

Wolves need decisive action in the coming weeks

Wolves need to be decisive with what their plans are, whether it’s sticking with O’Neil or if it’s finding a replacement.

The speculation surrounding his future at the moment is only dragging on, and this is going to hurt the team and their preparation for upcoming games.

The Ipswich clash will be a big test for O’Neil, and defeat there could spell the end of his tenure quite easily.

But their search for a new manager needs to be swift, if it does come, which might mean just ponying up compensation for the likes of Corberan if need be.