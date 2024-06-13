West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan has been named as a leading candidate to replace Enzo Maresca at Leicester City.

The Albion boss has emerged as one of the favourites, alongside Graham Potter, to become the next boss of the most recent Championship winners, according to The Athletic.

Their former manager, Enzo Maresca, was plucked away from them by Chelsea after they decided to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino. This started the domino effect that led to the Italian moving to Stamford Bridge, and a vacancy opening up in the dugout of the King Power Stadium.

Corberan is seen as someone who can build off the back of the work that Maresca started with City.

"The Spaniard is admired for his playing style and coaching ability, and is considered a serious option, although they would have to negotiate compensation with West Bromwich Albion, the club Corberan took to the play-offs last season," The Athletic reported.

Leicester want to bring in their next boss sooner rather than later as the start of pre-season for the 2024/25 Premier League edges ever closer. Whoever comes in will face a lot of problems immediately because of the club's financial standing. A points deduction could be coming their way, to add to the limited budget that the new boss will have.

Corberan and Potter, who turned down the job before Maresca was appointed, aren't the only two people being considered, but they have emerged as the most likely options.

Carlos Corberan's fit at Leicester

There are certain similarities between the former Foxes boss and that of the Baggies, in terms of age, attention to detail, enthusiasm. For on-the-pitch matters, the two bosses are quite far apart.

Leicester won the league by dominating the ball, in a way that on occasion felt like passing for passing's sake. They would pass and pass and pass, and use their usually overwhelming quality to be incisive when it mattered.

Their control and the pace that they played at is represented by their 4.76 average passes per sequence and 1.61 m/s in direct speed (how quickly a team progresses the ball upfield), as per The Analyst.

Corberan's team played in a much more fast and direct way; not exactly a route one method but one that isn't as centred around control and possession. They averaged 3.63 passes per sequence and 1.76 m/s in direct speed.

Comparing Carlos Corberan and Enzo Maresca's styles of play Passes per sequence Direct speed (m/s) Build-up attacks Direct attacks Leicester City 4.76 1.61 202 70 West Brom 3.63 1.76 87 43 Stats taken from The Analyst

Carlos Corberan should be cautious about Leicester opportunity

The irony of this proposed move for the Spaniard would be that, after years at the Hawthorns with very little to spend, he finally gets a new, wealthy owner and then leaves to join a different team that can't spend much. You can't say the man doesn't enjoy a challenge.

Any manager wants to be working at the highest level and that is the Premier League. That said, there are a lot of risks that come with this job in particular. If they want to spend, they may have to sell some of their better players like Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in order to do so. This might make it hard for Corberan to get his players in.

He has proven that he can work with almost any squad that is given to him, but the Premier League is a different kettle of fish. It's become so hard to get up and stay up that he may find himself back where he started if he does take this job, because of the limitations that he will have.

Equally, there are no guarantees of West Brom's chances of winning promotion. But they probably have the better resources right now to build themselves into a sustainable team at that level.