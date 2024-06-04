West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan is reportedly keen on a move to Leicester City.

The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a potential move away from The Hawthorns in recent weeks as a result of various managerial vacancies becoming available.

Carlos Corberan managerial stats, as per Transfermarkt Club (Years) Played W D L PPG Huddersfield Town (2020-2022) 102 39 27 36 1.41 Olympiacos (2022) 11 4 4 3 1.45 West Brom (2022-present) 84 39 18 27 1.61

Albion looked as if they were heading towards a summer of stability and hope after a fine first full season under Corberan's management, but those ambitions look as if they could be quashed over the course of the coming days.

Carlos Corberan expresses interest in Leicester City vacancy

Links between the East Midlands side and Corberan began in late May, when talks were first mooted over a potential departure concerning then Foxes head coach, Enzo Maresca.

Those links were, of course, between the Italian and the vacancy at Chelsea following the shock dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino after the conclusion of the Premier League season, which led to the Leicester hierarchy drafting up a shortlist of potential replacements for the former Manchester City assistant.

After a period of long-winded speculation, Maresca's departure to Stamford Bridge on a five-year contract was confirmed on Monday afternoon, and since then, talks over Corberan taking over the reins have only intensified.

A fresh update has since emerged from Belgian journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, who states that the former Huddersfield Town and Olympiacos head coach is high up on the Foxes' shortlist, and that members of the club have already spoken to him behind the scenes in order to entice Corberan to manage in the Premier League for the first time in his career.

Unsurprisingly, the report claims that Corberan has since expressed his desire to make a move possible.

This also comes a day after it was revealed by John Percy of the Telegraph that to acquire Corberan as manager, the newly-promoted outfit may have to cough up a fee between the region of £3.5m-£4m, after the same report revealed Leicester will receive approximately £10m in compensation after Maresca's move to West London.

However, it's not just the two Midlands clubs who this fresh update has an effect on, with Tavolieri also stating that Burnley had also made an approach to poach Corberan from the Baggies upon their return to the Championship, just days after Vincent Kompany's well-documented shock move to German heavyweights Bayern Munich was confirmed.

This comes after FootballInsider recently claimed that representatives of the 41-year-old had made contact with the newly-relegated outfit regarding the vacant hotseat, as well as also claiming that Corberan is keen to seek a new challenge after facing an array of challenges during his stint in B71, which began approximately a year-and-a-half ago.

The Athletic also reported straight after Kompany's exit that Corberan was among a number of managers with Championship experience admired by the Clarets hierarchy, alongside his compatriot Marti Cifuentes, Mark Robins and Liam Rosenior. However, it would seem that Corberan was definitely top of that shortlist.

All parties will hope for a swift conclusion in Carlos Corberan saga

For differing reasons, all three clubs will be hoping a decision can be reached as soon as possible to aid their pre-season preparations.

Unquestionably, the biggest damage will be conflicted on West Brom, who will be losing arguably their biggest asset, given Corberan's tactical nous which masterminded so many strong performances under a backdrop of uncertainty prior to the club's February takeover.

However, it is completely understandable from the Spaniard's point of view that now a Premier League club has expressed such a keen interest, having been unsuccessful in two play-off campaigns, he may want to seek this new challenge whilst his stock is high.

Also, referencing the team spirit Corberan was able to galvanise at West Brom through some troubled times, this makes him a more than ideal fit for the Foxes, whose financial landscape heading back to the top flight remains uncertain.

As for Burnley, it remains to be seen as to who will replace Kompany, with 62-year-old Alan Pardew recently becoming a surprise link with the Turf Moor vacancy, before responding to those reports on talkSPORT, via Burnley Express Sport.

“I wouldn’t tell you if I had," Pardew stated when quizzed upon any potential contact with the Clarets.

Either way, a resolution for all three clubs would be ideal, regardless of whether Corberan makes a move or not.