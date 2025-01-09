West Bromwich Albion were dealt a blow when Carlos Corberan departed the Hawthorns to join his hometown club Valencia last month.

The Baggies were left to deal with the hectic Christmas period under caretakers Damia Abella, Chris Brunt, and Boaz Myhill, but the Black Country outfit have managed to keep themselves in the race for the play-offs as a new successor plans to be appointed.

The January transfer window is in full flow too, with links of moves away for some of West Brom’s important senior figures continuing to linger due to Albion’s pressing financial situation.

Despite this, Corberan’s departure could surprisingly be viewed as a positive, with the money received in compensation easing the burden on the club and may allow them to now keep hold of valuable assets like Tom Fellows.

Tom Fellows' West Brom future boosted by Carlos Corberan departure

According to journalist Chris Lepkowski on X, the compensation package received in the wake of Corberan’s exit “may become invaluable” to Albion for the remainder of the January transfer window, indicating the club won’t be forced into accepting low offers for some of their best players.

On X, Lepkowski tweeted: “Feels like the compensation received for Corberan’s departure may become invaluable for WBA in this transfer window. Relieves some financial vulnerability and may just enable the club to keep Fellows (and others) until the summer. Good to shift some onus back onto potential buyers.”

That has been backed up by a report from the Express & Star, who have reported that the £2.5 million package offered by Valencia will help the club stand firm on any January interest that comes through for Fellows, or club top scorer Josh Maja.

West Brom fans will be delighted by financial assurances

That news will obviously come as a huge boost to West Brom's promotion hopes. Fellows has been a menace down the right flank, recording 10 assists so far in the second tier and being significantly involved in the majority of goals the Baggies have netted.

Tom Fellows' West Brom record (Transfermarkt) Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 Championship 4 0 0 2023/24 Championship 33 4 3 2024/25 Championship 26 2 10

The 21-year-old’s creativity down the wing is imperative to Albion scoring enough goals to keep themselves towards the top end of the table, so this added financial bonus seems to have come at exactly the right time to enhance their chances of success under controlling shareholder Shilen Patel.

The new ownership at the club has brought a refreshing change, with Florida-based businessman Patel working hard to pay off debts and ensuring the club remains competitive to fulfill the aim of restoring the club back among England’s elite sides.

Corberan's exit was obviously a blow but these financial assurances suggest it will have its positives by allowing the club to keep of some of their star players beyond the end of the January window.