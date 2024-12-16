This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom have been backed to retain Carlos Corberan, who is reportedly significantly interested in the now-vacant managerial hot-seat at Southampton following the recent sacking of Russell Martin.

The highly-rated Spanish boss hasn't been short of admirers for his work at The Hawthorns, where he has been for more than two years. Corberan guided the Baggies to the top-six in his first full season at the club last time out, though they were defeated across two legs by Martin - who he could now be replacing in a rather ironic twist of events.

Despite working with a weaker transfer budget and squad as opposed to many of their counterparts at the top-end of the Championship table, West Brom are once again in contention for a play-off spot.

At the time of writing, they're sat just two points shy of sixth-placed Middlesbrough, who they will be hoping to usurp in the coming weeks ahead of big clashes against Bristol City, Derby County and Sheffield United in the remainder of this month.

EFL Championship standings, as of December 16 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Sheffield United 21 +19 45 2nd Leeds United 21 +22 42 3rd Burnley 21 +18 41 4th Sunderland 21 +15 40 5th Blackburn Rovers 20 +8 37 6th Middlesbrough 21 +10 34 7th Watford 20 +3 34 8th West Bromwich Albion 21 +8 32 9th Sheffield Wednesday 21 -4 29

However, as per crucial recent reports, the Baggies could be poised to lose Corberan imminently.

According to a fresh report published by Football Insider, Corberan has now emerged as the favourite to take over from Martin after Southampton parted ways with the ex-Swansea City boss in the wake of their chastening 5-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening.

The report claims that boardroom talks have already taken place, with Southampton seemingly keen to replace Martin as soon as possible in a desperate bid to retain their top-flight status. After just 16 matches, the Saints are already cut adrift at the foot of the Premier League table, having won just once while conceding 36 goals and accumulating a mere five points.

Southampton's miserable form upon returning to the Premier League means they find themselves some nine points away from safety, and relegation back down to the Championship already appears a foregone conclusion for the south coast side. Nonetheless, the report adds that Corberan is keen to leave West Brom and try his hand at Premier League level.

Following the reported development in Corberan's potential switch to Southampton, we asked our Baggies fan pundit, Callum Burgess, if he sees the popular Spaniard staying put in the West Midlands or jumping ship if a formal offer is placed.

With Southampton's destined swift return to the second-tier in mind, Callum believes Corberan will be staying exactly where he is for the time being and may well hold out for a job at a more solidified Premier League outfit.

"You've got to take into consideration Corberan's previous reluctance to leave the club," Callum told Football League World.

"Corberan would love to manage a Premier League team and I've got no doubt of that, this is ultimately what he wants to do with or without West Bromwich Albion.

"But I don't think he'll want to join a club that, with all due respect to Southampton, are as good as relegated 16 games into the season.

"I think he would jump at the chance for a suitable and stable Premier League club, maybe towards the end of the season when they're changing the guard looking for a new pathway, a club which isn't in an immediate relegation battle like Southampton are is where I see Corberan eventually leaving Albion for whether it's this season or further in the future.

"If Southampton come knocking, I do think he'd enter talks with them but I don't think he'd be jumping at the chance to leave for them."