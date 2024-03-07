Highlights Carlos Corberan praises new owner Shilen Patel, who knows the Championship 'perfectly'.

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan has sung the praises of new owner Shilen Patel after a deal installing him as the club's majority owner was completed last week.

Ending the nightmare spell under former owner Lai Guochuan, Patel promises to be a breath of fresh air ahead of the new campaign and that could see the Baggies promoted even within the first few months of his tenure, given how well the club are doing in the league so far this season.

Fans are rightly looking forward to new ownership - and Corberan has also hyped how much Patel knows about the league and the task required to hoist the Baggies out of the Championship and back into the top-flight.

What Carlos Corberan has said about Shilen Patel

Corberan was unwavering in his support of the new owner, adding that Patel has been an avid follower of the Baggies and as such, knows the Championship 'perfectly'.

He said: “He understands perfectly the Championship because he was been following every game of the team so he understands.

“It’s true that sometimes live the feeling can increase but he is someone that knows the Championship and the team.

“He understands very well the Championship. We were talking before the game about how difficult today will be. We were talking with him and with all the players.

“I said yesterday that the game today would be one of the more difficult games we will play before the end of the season and I know that because I have been watching how they’re playing right now, where they’re competing in the table and the quality of the players and coach they have.”

How West Brom fared under former owner Lai Guochuan

If anything, the future for West Bromwich Albion is already looking much brighter with the departure of Lai Guochuan. The Chinese businessman took control of the Baggies back in September 2016 for a fee of around £200million; with a 59 per cent majority stake in the Smethwick-based club.

Whilst he was initially liked by the fanbase, he was soon under the thumb with the club being relegated at the end of the 2017/18 season, and his popularity with fans has declined ever since - not being helped by a number of financial controversies.

West Brom - league finishes under Guochuan Lai Division Place 2016-17 Premier League 10th 2017-18 Premier League 20th 2018-19 Championship 4th 2019-20 Championship 2nd 2020-21 Premier League 19th 2021-22 Championship 10th 2022-23 Championship 9th

A £5million loan to one of his companies from West Brom - complete with added interest - didn’t go down well, and with the loan continually defaulting, fans feared the worst. This was added to with the club taking out another £20million loan over four years which led to unrest from supporters and other minority shareholders.

Fan protests were held and only now has that been resolved with the appointment of Patel. With just two full seasons of Premier League football under Guochuan's guidance, along with four seasons of second-tier mediocrity, the Baggies can start looking towards the future and with the American taking over the club, West Brom could find themselves under instant fortunes if they are promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs.

What West Brom fans can expect from Shahil Patel

Interestingly, this is Patel’s first rodeo into sports ownership. He has had no background of majority shareholding in any similar role before but he has been a minority shareholder at Bologna since 2014 - and with the club currently in the top four of Serie A at present, that will offer hope for the future.

Of course, the fact he has never had major ownership of a club before could be an initial sticking point for the West Brom fans to get on board with.

However, Corberan’s words will go a long way to easing the fears of those who have seen their club go from a solidified Premier League outfit to a club consistently missing out on the play-offs in recent years.